The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews Named "2022 Top-Rated NonProfit" by GreatNonprofits

CHICAGO, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews (IFCJ) is thrilled to announce they have been named a "2022 Top-Rated Nonprofit" by GreatNonprofits. The Top-Rated Nonprofit Award has been granted to IFCJ due to the outpouring of positive ratings and reviews from volunteers, donors, and aid recipients, reaffirming the powerful work IFCJ continues to do.

2022 Top-Rated Great Nonprofits Badge

"It is such an honor to have been named one of the 2022 Top-Rated Nonprofits," says Yael Eckstein, President and CEO of IFCJ. "This award is a powerful testament to our work and people's faith in us and our mission. And none of it would have been possible without our amazing donors, whose commitment to Israel and the Jewish people never wavers."

Since its inception in 1983, IFCJ has offered assistance to millions of people in more than 40 countries, resulting in a tremendous outpouring of relief and compassion. More than 2 million people have supported IFCJ since the organization's founding.

In 2021, the organization marked a milestone, serving more than 2 million people in need in a single year.

IFCJ's humanitarian efforts support orphans, families, and Holocaust survivors both in Israel and the countries of the former Soviet Union, assists with security in Israel, and provides aliyah (immigration to Israel) and relocation assistance to thousands of Jewish people each year.

"The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews is a great example of a nonprofit making a real difference in their community," said Perla Ni, CEO of GreatNonprofits, "Their award is well-deserved recognition not only of their work but the tremendous support they receive, as shown by the many outstanding reviews they have received from people who have direct experience working with IFCJ."

The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews is able to provide aid and relief worldwide thanks to the generous support received from around the world. If you are interested in finding out more about how to help, please visit https://www.ifcj.org/ways-to-give.

The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews is the leading nonprofit building bridges between Christians and Jews, blessing Israel and the Jewish people around the world with humanitarian care and lifesaving aid.

GreatNonprofits is the leading site for donors and volunteers to find stories and ratings of nonprofits. Stories on the site influence 30 million donation decisions a year. Visit www.greatnonprofits.org for more information.

