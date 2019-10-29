The International Free and Open Source Law Review will relaunch as the new "Journal of Open Law, Technology & Society" an international, broadly-scoped journal about openness at Open Source Summit Europe

LYON, France, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Editorial Board of the "International Free and Open Source Software Law Review" ("IFOSSLR") is delighted to announce its decision to re-brand the journal, giving it a broader scope after 10 years of success as a law review. IFOSSLR will go forward under the new name to reflect its expanded scope.

The new "Journal of Open Law, Technology & Society," ("JOLTS") will be a collaborative, inter-disciplinary and peer reviewed publication, aiming to explore the intersection of law, technology and policy through a lens of "openness."

The goal of JOLTS is to increase knowledge and understanding of openness among scholars, researchers, lawyers, technologists, sociologists and policymakers. The journal's expanded scope is inclusive and comprises of topics such as Free and Open Source Software, Open Standards, Open Science, Open Culture, Open Innovation, Open Content, Open Data, Open Access, Open Governance and Open Competition.

Continuity will be provided by the current and expanded Editorial Board, with the appointment of new Editors to cover the additional topics.

The new journal will be available online and continue to be published on a rolling release schedule, releasing articles as they become available and combining these into a final edition once per year. JOLTS will continue the policy of IFOSSLR to be an open access journal.

With this, the Editorial Board announces a general call for papers to all interested scholars, researchers, lawyers, practitioners and policymakers.

The first publication in the new journal is by Mirko Boehm on the governance of open source communities and their maturing process and is available at https://jolts.world/index.php/jolts/article/view/131

Mirko will be discussing commercial and operational models in open source at OSS on Tuesday 29 October at 11.30 with one of the Journal's founding Editors, Amanda Brock. Amanda and Editors Shane Coughlan, Andrew Katz and McCoy Smith will be taking questions about the journal.

The Editorial Committee:

Michael C Jaeger, Germany

Eli Greenbaum , Israel

, Amanda Brock , United Kingdom

, McCoy Smith , United States

, Andrew Katz , United Kingdom

, Carlo Piana , Gg, Italy

, Gg, Iain G Mitchell QC, United Kingdom

Malcolm Bain , Spain

, Shane Martin Coughlan , Japan

, Sivan Patsch, Belgium

Astor Nummelin Carlberg, Belgium

For questions

Amanda Brock, Abrock@openinventionnetwork.com +447718516954

Malcolm Bain, malcolm.bain@id-lawpartners.com

SOURCE The Linux Foundation

