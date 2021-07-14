The International Urban Design Competition of Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Innovation Cooperation Demonstration Zone Opens

GUANGZHOU, China, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 12th, the announcement of the International Urban Design Competition of Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Innovation Cooperation Demonstration Zone was released by Guangzhou Municipal Planning and Natural Resources Bureau and Nansha District People's Government of Guangzhou City. The competition is aimed at collecting forward-looking, innovative urban designs around the world, and establishing the city image of Nansha as the southernmost sea-land portal of Guangzhou.

The design area of the competition, Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Innovation Cooperation Demonstration Zone, is the intersection of the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong and Guangzhou-Zhuhai-Macao Science and Technology Innovation Corridors. It is also the strategic hinge connecting the inner circle development belt around the Greater Bay Area in the southern expansion urban spatial development strategy of Guangzhou.

The scope of the competition is divided into two levels: overall conceptual design and detailed design.

The scope of the overall conceptual design covers an area of about 71 square kilometers. The content of entries should include: the vision and positioning of the planning objectives; the industrial and functional planning; the functional spatial layout for driving regional development in the future, which is planned on the premise of creating a landscape pattern integrating sea, river, field, city and wetland. The designs should fulfil the requirements of peak carbon emission and green development; the optimization of the overall urban feature, living environment, supporting services, ecological environment and transportation.

The scope of the detailed design covers an area of about 8 square kilometers. The detailed design requires to be based on the overall conceptual design and should analyze its supporting conditions according to the functional orientation of the detailed design range and the assumption of industrial space demand. This part should include: functional format planning, land layout optimization, land development intensity, vertical design, traffic organization, public service facilities planning, open space, and urban style control. At the same time, no less than one node should be selected for deepening design.

The competition will finally select the first 6 design institutions as the participating institutions and vote the three winning schemes from them. One participating institution will be determined to win the right of integrating and optimizing the competition results. The Institution can receive a total bonus of RMB 2.6 million. The other two participating institutions of the winning schemes can receive a bonus of RMB 1.6 million. The other three participating institutions which don't be voted as the winning schemes can receive a bonus of RMB 1 million.

The registration time of the competition is from 10:00 on July 13 to 17:00 on August 3, 2021 (Beijing Time). For more details and the way of registration, please check on the competition announcement.

The website of competition announcement: http://ghzyj.gz.gov.cn/xwzx/tzgg/content/mpost_7374186.html

SOURCE Nansha District People's Government of Guangzhou City