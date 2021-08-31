The Intersect Group Announces Four Recipients of 2021-2022 STEM Scholarship

ATLANTA, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the sixth year in a row, The Intersect Group has awarded $3,000 STEM scholarships to individuals pursuing degrees in a science, technology, engineering, or mathematics (STEM) field of study.

This year's scholarship recipients are:

Derrick Williams-Earley of Georgia , who will attend Georgia State University and major in finance.

of , who will attend and major in finance. Megan Childress of Georgia , who will matriculate at Wofford College in South Carolina and focus on a pre-med course of study.

of , who will matriculate at in and focus on a pre-med course of study. Karthik Ponnapalli of Texas , who will matriculate in 2022 to study computer science education. He has not yet decided on a college.

of , who will matriculate in 2022 to study computer science education. He has not yet decided on a college. Rowen Aragon of Georgia , who will attend the University of Alabama and major in computer engineering.

"It's been a rough year and a half-for so many of our internal colleagues, consultants and clients so providing these scholarships to their dependents is just a small, yet impactful, thing we can do for them," said Joe Myers, CEO of The Intersect Group. "Everyone has sacrificed during the pandemic, and helping these students achieve their goals is an honor we especially looked forward to this year as it reminded us that helping others pursue important dreams gives us all hope for the future."

A third-party committee selected the scholarship recipients based on their academic achievement, the quality and content of a written essay, as well as the student's character as evidenced by volunteerism and other activities.

Applicants for the 2022-2023 STEM scholarships can apply between December 2021 and March 2022.

The scholarship is an example of The Intersect Group's commitment to helping young people succeed in their educational careers, whether it's secondary or post-secondary. The company is also a corporate partner with the Cristo Rey Network, a consortium of private college preparatory high schools for inner-city youth. This year, The Intersect Group will host 8 high school interns in Atlanta and 2 in Dallas.

