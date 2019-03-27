NEW YORK, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market

The advent of gene therapy to drive market growth. Interstitial cystitis is characterized by urinary urgency and frequency, pelvic pain, and nocturia. However, only a few approved treatments are available, and curable treatments for the disease have not been identified yet. Although the etiology of the disease is not fully understood, usually, a bladder affected by interstitial cystitis is characterized by a thin and denuded urothelium. Most of the approved drugs and off-label drugs are small molecules, and they cannot completely cure the disease. Moreover, owing to the side effects and high costs of the available drugs, companies can establish new innovative treatment options such as regenerative therapy and gene therapy that have fewer side effects. Companies are also trying to develop a drug that can completely cure the disease. Technavio's analysts have predicted that the interstitial cystitis drugs market will register a CAGR of almost 3% by 2023.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05734223/?utm_source=PRN



Market Overview

Increasing awareness of interstitial cystitis

Although interstitial cystitis is one of the significantly prevalent bladder diseases, many people are unaware of it as most of the symptoms are very similar to other bladder-related diseases. Hence, educating people and making them aware of interstitial cystitis are very important. Many government and non-government organizations are conducting various programs to increase the awareness of the disease.

Lack of approved drugs

The treatment of interstitial cystitis consists of oral therapy and intravesical therapy as the first- and second-line treatment options, respectively. However, no single treatment works for all people with the disease. The treatment is based on the symptoms of each patient. Most of the patients try different treatments (or combinations of treatments) to get rid of the symptoms. Currently, the global interstitial cystitis drugs market has only two approved drugs, ELMIRON and RIMSO-50 (dimethyl sulfoxide). These drugs are proven their efficacy over the symptomatic treatments. However, these drugs are expensive. Therefore, many patients use off-label drugs largely to relieve the symptoms of the disease.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the interstitial cystitis drugs market during the 2019-2023, view our report.



Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including Mylan N.V and Pfizer the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the increasing awareness of interstitial cystitis and the advent of gene therapy, will provide considerable growth opportunities to interstitial cystitis drugs manufactures. Bayer AG, Eli Lilly and Company, Johnson & Johnson Services, Mylan N.V, and Pfizer are some of the major companies covered in this report.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05734223/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

