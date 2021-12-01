The Intramural Research Program at the Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Center (ADSCC) Signs a Letter of Intent to Collaborate with the Division of Intramural Research of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) of the United States National Institutes of Health, Department of Health and Human Services

Announcing this historic partnership, H.E. Dr. Hawaa Al Thahak Al Mansoori, Executive Director of the Department of Intramural Research, ADSCC, said: "As a country we pride ourselves with the legacy we inherited from our forefathers who built this great nation 50 years ago, and lay a strong foundation for the future. It is our duty to continue the journey for the next 50 years in line with vision of our Leadership. One way we can play a part is to leverage new relationships and innovative collaborations to accelerate progress towards the UAE's strategic goals. It is a privilege to be part of this effort and I want to express enormous gratitude for the support of our Leadership."

H.E. Dr. Hawaa Al Thahak Al Mansoori also noted that: "Our part in this historic collaboration was inspired by UAE's vision to leverage technology for the service of humanity. By partnering with the world's leading biomedical research organization we can accelerate progress in developing treatments for chronic diseases and support the UAE in realizing our National potential to lead specialized biomedical research efforts globally. This initiative is focusing on infectious and non-communicable diseases which represent some of the biggest burdens not just to our own part of the world, but across the globe. Our partnership has the potential to deliver transformative breakthroughs for diseases like diabetes which can improve the lives of millions of people. As a doctor I hope that within a decade I will be able to tell my patients that, for example, Type 1 Diabetes is no longer a lifelong burden, but something we can cure."

