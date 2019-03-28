NEW YORK, March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market

Technavio's analysts have predicted that the intrapartum monitoring devices market will register a CAGR of over 7% by 2023.



Market Overview

High demand for maternal care devices

Maternal care devices are used to determine the health status of preventable causes related to pregnancy and childbirth such as severe bleeding: infection, and high blood pressure. Advances in maternal care devices sector have led to the development of portable and wireless products and the adoption of digital health solutions such as telemedicine, mHealth, and remote monitoring to meet the demand for better access to healthcare in developing economies. Thus, the high demand for maternal care devices drives the growth of the global intrapartum monitoring devices market.

Stringent regulatory requirement

Intrapartum monitoring devices are used to monitor uterine activity and the FHR patterns after the onset of and during labor. The manufacture of intrapartum monitoring devices is governed by stringent government regulations. There are different regulatory bodies that issue guidelines for intrapartum monitoring devices manufacturers and marketers. Meeting stringent government guidelines can slow down the launch of products in the market, thereby affecting the sales and revenue of vendors.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the intrapartum monitoring devices market during the 2019-2023, view our report.



Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be moderately fragmented and with the presence of several companies. The competitive environment in the market is expected to intensify during the forecast period due to the launch of new products and the increasing focus of vendors on expanding their presence in international markets. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



