LONDON, March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market

Effective contraception and reduced side effects of IUDs boost the growth of the global intrauterine contraceptive devices market. The popularity of IUDs is gaining momentum globally owing to their safety, efficacy, long-term use, and reduced risk burden. Once inserted, the devices require no additional actions on the part of the user. In the context of safety, the IUD is not only an appropriate choice but should also be considered as the first-line of contraception for adolescents and nulliparous women. The risk of PID with the use of IUDs is not higher than in the general population, and the initial risk is observed only within the first twenty days after IUD insertion. For women, the benefits of the IUD often outweigh the minor risks. IUDs can be used even after miscarriage, abortion, or childbirth. Copper IUDs do not contain hormones, and hence, can be used by breastfeeding mothers. These devices can be used as contraception even in emergencies. Technavio's analysts have predicted that the intrauterine contraceptive devices (IUD) market will register a CAGR of almost 4% by 2023.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5734212/?utm_source=PRN



Market Overview

Increasing initiatives by government and non- profit organizations

In the initial years of promotion on family planning, governments had to emphasize their efforts on more than one contraceptive method. As one of the methods became established and popular, it was desired by people. The imprints of early priority policies are well visible in countries displaying the high use of IUD, such as Vietnam, China, and several countries of the former Soviet Union.

Adverse effects of IUDs

IUDs are safer and more effective and must be approved by the FDA for market launch. Nevertheless, as with any medical device, IUDs have certain adverse effects. Menorrhagia, dysmenorrhea, and polymenorrhea have been the major reasons for the discontinuation of IUDs by users. However, serious issues with the use of IUDs are uncommon. Such adverse effects with the use of IUDs can make individuals opt for other contraceptive methods.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the intrauterine contraceptive devices (IUD) market during the 2019-2023, view our report.



Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be fairly fragmented and with the presence of several companies. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5734212/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

