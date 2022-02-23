The Inventive Mind of Fernanda Lavera: A Solo Art Exhibition Debuts at The Manolis Projects Gallery in Miami's Design District with Celebrity Star Studded VIP Guest List

MIAMI, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The most anticipated art exhibition launch of the year is taking place in Miami on Thurs., March 3, 2022, from 6:30 PM to 9:30 PM at the Manolis Projects Gallery featuring Argentina's famous Buenos Aries artist Fernanda Lavera's newest art show– The Inventive Mind of Fernanda Lavera: A Solo Art Exhibition.

Lavera's vibrant, larger-than-life, monumental art installations will grace the gallery's walls while attendees become captivated with Lavera's contemporary approach to Neo-Expressionism. Fernanda's work is known for contemporary audiences with expressive subtext.

The Manolis Projects exhibit is comprised of nearly 30 new stunning art pieces that have wowed collectors like billionaire political commentator, David Rubin, and legendary music producer, Clive Davis (who will be present during this event).

It is sure to be a powerful and noteworthy artistic blockbuster!

Following Lavera's launch of the Manolis Projects last April 2021, this exhibition is going to be an epic event for Fernanda Lavera's painting career. Serious art collectors and lovers alike will be in attendance to get first access to the exhibition's masterpieces.

In addition, a thrilling party will be held for this exhibition launch and aims to make it an event of this scale happen!

An in-depth exhibition essay by legendary art critic, artist, and art historian, Bruce Helander highlights Fernanda on the front cover of ELEVATED offering rave reviews of the new exhibition.

Valet parking is available and top VIP celebrities will be in attendance exclusive agent Greg Schriefer and his life partner, Clive Davis.

ABOUT FERNANDA LAVERA

María Fernanda Lavera is a Miami-based contemporary artist, originally from Buenos Aires, Argentina. At a young age, she discovered her fascination for art and painting through an aunt and has since had a passion for sketching and textures. At first glance, Lavera's paintings appear to be wall images or graffiti that captures the human eye, but her usage of hypnotic colors and bluntness with a brush set her apart from the rest.

For more information about Lavera or her art, please visit www.manolisprojects.com. To RSVP, please email [email protected].

Manolis Projects

335 NE 59th Street

Miami, Florida 33137

(917) 971-3201

[email protected]

About Manolis Projects:

Manolis Projects is Florida's largest working studio and fine art gallery, located in Miami's Lemon City neighborhood. We proudly feature unique paintings, sculptures and collectible limited edition works from over 40 artists from around the world. We focus on modern master's and contemporary art, bridging the gap between established and emerging artists and collectors. J. Steven Manolis, a leading and critically acclaimed abstract expressionist artist, also paints and displays his own work.

Manolis Projects also hosts the East Coast's only Artists' Salon where artists come to exchange ideas and inspire each other and show their work. We curate 3 new shows every year. If you want to see a working studio gallery and what happens behind the scenes, this is the place to visit. The Gallery is open by appointment only; 7 days a week.

J. Steven Manolis is a well-known philanthropist in the Arts, having served as Chairman of the Advisory Board for the National Academy of Design in New York City and on the Board of Trustees of the Vermont Studio Center. Manolis also offers private curation services for collectors, architects, and designers.

"The gallery offers visitors a unique behind-the-scenes view of a working studio + gallery."



ABOUT THE OWNERS:

Manolis Projects is a family business owned by artist J. Steven Manolis and his wife Myrthia Moore. Additionally, Myrthia's sons, Jason and Brian are helping to bring Manolis Projects to the next level of service and expertise. We all have different roles.

Steven brings his business expertise and profound knowledge of art history and curation, both as an artist and as the former (1997-2006) Chairman of the Advisory Board of the National Academy of Design in New York City. Prior to his Chairmanship, he spent 1987-1997 serving as a Member of the Advisory Board of the National Academy of Design. He also served as a Trustee and Development Director of the Vermont Studio Center, from 2007 until 2016. This is the largest international artist residency program in the United States. He was also a Trustee of the Emily Mason Wolf Kahn Foundation from 2007-2016.

Many of our gallery artists are members of the National Academy of Design (National Academicians.) Additionally, we strive to bring new artists who have the potential of becoming collectible artists. We want to help our clients invest in art they love and that has the potential to appreciate over time.

Myrthia has a background in finance and economics, as well as, having a degree in Marriage and Family Therapy. She is also an artist who designs jewelry.

