The IPO Road Show: Less Road, More Show, Anthony L.G., PLLC White Paper Explains Why

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Metathesiophobia, although unpronounceable, is a real word. It's the clinical definition for the fear of change.

Change is not usually welcomed with open arms, especially when it is thrust upon us. Every once in a while, on rare occasions, an unavoidable, unforeseeable change turns out to be a good thing.

Recently, calamity has spawned efficiency.

Even the hardiest entrepreneurs have reviled relinquishing precious office time in order to embark on a cross-country journey to tell one story twenty times. IPO road shows are essential but they have always been arduous. CEO's, officers, directors and IR professionals all know the rigors of taking their almost Pubco story on tour.

Packing elaborate convention displays into aluminum hardcases and then dragging them through crowded airport terminals is daunting at best. Unfamiliar cities, stifling convention centers, hotel room beds with back-breaking mattresses and salty road cuisine can cause IPO professionals to rethink their career choice.

All of that is over, quite possibly forever.

IPO road shows, like many other aspects of contemporary living, are now categorized as high-risk scenarios, crowded face-face-scenarios that can create COVID clusters. In response, IPO road shows are now virtual.

Virtual road shows pack the same informational content that investors, investment bankers and fund managers need to know in order to evaluate the subject Company's merits, but also employ the most effective form of social distancing.

The added benefit is that all of the time and energy previously wasted on taking the show on the road can now be allocated for more important tasks.

Attorney Laura Anthony, founding partner of Anthony L.G., PLLC, a national corporate and securities law firm, believes the switch from personal to virtual has provided dealmakers with many advantages.

Click HERE to read Ms. Anthony's recent White Paper, A COVID IPO; The Virtual Road Show.

Laura Anthony, Esq. is the founding partner of Anthony, L.G., PLLC, a national corporate, securities and business transactions law firm.

