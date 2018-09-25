The Islands of The Bahamas at the 11th session of International Civil Aviation Organization's Air Services Event

NASSAU, Bahamas, Dec. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hon. Dionisio D'Aguilar, Minister of Tourism and Aviation, led a delegation attending negotiations on air services in Nairobi, Kenya, December 10-14, 2018. The Bahamas conducted some 24 meetings over the five day period, where Minister D'Aguilar signed ten Air Services Agreements (ASAs) and seven Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) during the meeting.

This brings a sum total of 19 officially signed ASAs and 18 MOUs between The Bahamas and other countries to date. It is expected that ASAs will be concluded in the near future with those countries with whom MOUs were signed.

Minister D'Aguilar expressed his satisfaction with the outcome of meetings, pointing out that these agreements pave the way for future economic growth and stimulus through the aviation sector. More specifically, he said, attending this conference and signing these agreements is an efficient and cost-effective way to facilitate the commencement of air service to The Bahamas, by airlines domiciled in the countries with whom the agreements were signed. As a result, when a foreign carrier expresses an interest in commencing air service to The Bahamas, the regulatory regime is already in place and service can commence expeditiously, without undue bureaucratic delays. This would also make travel easier for Bahamians who are visiting, in greater numbers, destinations all over the world and for the growing number of persons across the globe who wish to come to The Bahamas.

This was the 11th session of the International Civil Aviation Organization's negotiating event, ICAN 2018. So far more than a total of 142 States have participated in and benefited from ICAN at least once.

Discussions will continue in the coming months to finalize the ASAs with the remaining countries, as soon as those countries have finalized their internal approval processes. Both The Bahamas and the relevant countries expressed the hope for the official signings to take place before the end of 2019 either in the margins of upcoming meetings, at the ICAO Assembly in Montreal September/October, or during the 12th Session of ICAN, which is to be held in Jordan in December 2019.

ABOUT THE BAHAMAS

The Islands Of The Bahamas have a place in the sun for everyone. Do everything or do nothing, just remember It's Better in The Bahamas. Call 1-800-Bahamas or visit www.Bahamas.com, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

CONTACT

Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation

Tel: 242-397-4700

SOURCE Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation

Related Links

http://www.Bahamas.com

