The Ismael Cala Foundation Creates a Campaign to Help Feed Venezuelan Families

MIAMI, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ismael Cala Foundation, in partnership with Alimentos Mary, began the #PorAmorAVenezuela campaign to help feed hundreds of vulnerable families in Venezuela who are suffering during the Covid-19 crisis.

"We are experiencing a difficult moment as a global society. However, it is a very good time to show the wonderful things we can do. I therefore invite you to join me in a gesture of love towards our beloved Venezuela, a beautiful country that shows me great caring and affection whenever I visit, and it continues doing so in many ways every day," explained Ismael Cala, the president of the foundation that bears his name.

The solidarity program already has resources to benefit 500 Venezuelan families, and it hopes to get more help so it can aid many more.

Donations starting at one dollar can be made through www.calafoundation.org/Venezuela/

The Ismael Cala Foundation supports the development of emotional leadership and education of children, adolescents and young adults who are in vulnerable positions in Latin America, and the Hispanic population in the USA. To achieve its mission, the Foundation has created several programs, including the Scholarship Program. Educational institutions, companies, and other organizations involved in social development have joined forces to promote the education and training of young people by channeling scholarships for courses and/or careers for personal and professional improvement, and thus improving their well-being and social progress.

