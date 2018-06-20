The Italian Trade Agency Heads to SpaceCom for the Third Stop of Innovation Days 2018

Innovation Days, an initiative of the Italian Trade Agency, aimed at highlighting Italy's position as a top solution provider to the US while encouraging engagements between some of the country's leading companies. Their goal is to create and further enhance existing partnerships with counterparts in commercial and research areas.

To foster the image of Italy as a country exporting industrial excellence in the field of aerospace, the ITA of Houston teamed up with the Italian Space Agency and AIAD, the Federation of Italian Companies for Aerospace, Defense and Security to bring the largest exhibit after NASA to the SpaceCom Expo, an optimal context to showcase 15 of the leading Italian companies in the commercial space sector.

The event agenda will see the Italian participation as follows:

Nov. 27 th , 10:35am – 10:55am : Keynote speech by Eng. Mauro Piermaria, Head of Equities & Governance Affairs at the Italian Space Agency on "Space Economy: Creating Opportunities and Shaping the Future";

– on "Italian Technology Solutions for the Space Economy" Nov. 28 th, 11:15am – 12pm : A panel on "The Role of Italy in the Global Space Economy: Technology, Applications and Infrastructure" with moderator Eng. Dave Anilkumar (Head of Innovation and Transfer of Technologies Unit, Italian Space Agency), Altec Spa (Eng. Vincenzo Giorgio ), Thales Alenia Space (Eng. Roberto Provera), E-Geos, DAC - Campania Aerospace Cluster (Dr. Raffaele Savino ), Lombardia Aerospace Cluster (Eng. Angelo Vallerani ), Piemonte Aerospace ( Diana Giorgini ).

At the Italian Pavilion, Booth 635, attendees will be able to interact with:

For more information about the the participation of the ITA at SpaceCom, visit https://itahouston.wixsite.com/spacecom2018

