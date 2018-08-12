The iWorld Expo 2018 Themed on Digital Economy Kicked Off in Chengdu

CHENGDU, China, Aug. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 16, 2018, the iWorld Expo 2018 grandly kicked off at the Century City New International Convention and Exhibition Center in Chengdu. During the three-day period, under the theme of "Digital Economy in the New Era", a wonderful event about artificial intelligence and the mobile Internet ecosystem will come onto stage in three major dimensions: exhibitions, international forums and supporting activities.

The iWorld Expo is supported by the Chengdu Municipal People's Government, jointly hosted by the Chengdu Municipal Commission of Economy and Information Technology, Chengdu Bureau of Expo Affairs and Management Committee of the Chengdu Hi-tech Development Area, and organized by the International Data Group (IDG). This exhibition has attracted more than 200 domestic and foreign brand exhibitors, 100 industry leaders, 300 news media, and 100,000 visitors.

In the report of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, there was a proposal to build China's strength in digital networks, the digital economy, smart society and the sharing economy and to foster new growth areas and drivers of growth. This marks the advent of golden explosion of data economy era. In addition, recently, the Third Plenary Session of the 11th Sichuan Provincial Party Committee has issued the "Decision of the Sichuan Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China on Comprehensively Promoting High-Quality Development" and clearly proposed to seize the commanding heights of the digital economy. The theme of the iWorld Expo coincides with the path of Chengdu's vigorous digital economy, showcasing Chengdu's ambition and confidence in the digital economy.

Eight exhibition areas are being put on show

Innovation is the first driving force for development. At the iWorld Expo 2018, a large amount of companies have brought the audience their cutting-edge innovations.

Covering an area of 22,000 square meters, the exhibition area consisted of eight major sections, namely artificial intelligence, smart life of the future, virtual reality/augmented reality, innovation and start-ups, smart cities, digital entertainment, and smart hardware and intelligent autos.

With the in-depth development of artificial intelligence, the application of artificial intelligence technology has gradually expanded to more industries and fields such as unmanned vehicles, smart homes, consumer electronics terminals, and education. As the key exhibition area of the iWorld Expo, the artificial intelligence exhibition area covers about 2,500 square meters and gathers well-known enterprises such as BOE, Hammer Technology, Pangolin Robot, Deocean, Codoon, and I Winner, attracting a large audience. Meanwhile, at the BOE booth, the BOE 5.99-inch dynamic suspension flexible AMOLED screen, with a thickness of only 0.03mm and a resolution of 1080×2160, is becoming the star of the BOE booth.

At present, the entire smart car industry has entered a new period of development, with more and more industrial opportunities emerging. In the smart car pavilion, leading companies such as BAIC BJEV, Weizuche, and Auto Financial Service gathered to show the cutting-edge technologies of the future car in smart driving, life service, security protection, location service, car assistance and other systems from different perspectives. BAIC BJEV has demonstrated the new era of national pure electric SUVEX360. In terms of technology, BAIC BJEV has introduced the vehicle-based artificial intelligence "Darwin System", which is a self-learning and self-growth vehicle intelligent technology system independently developed by BAIC BJEV by integrating artificial intelligence and deep learning.

In addition, Tianfu Software Park and Techcode Global Industry Incubator also come onto the stage of the Innovation and Entrepreneurship Exhibition Area to showcase the power of innovation and entrepreneurship to the public.

The international forum created smart peak feast

The digital economy has brought new opportunities for the transformation of traditional industries. Meanwhile, the information economy, represented by a series of high-tech technologies such as cloud computing, big data and artificial intelligence, is becoming the core of the development of the digital economy. How does the digital economy integrate with the traditional industries? What new formats and new models will the digital economy bring forward? The iWorld Expo is showcasing numerous ideas from a range of mobile internet industries.

Synchronizing the opening ceremony are the 16th China International Software Cooperation Conference and iWorld Conference 2018. Participants at the forums include representatives from National Ministries and Commissions, Sichuan Provincial Party and Government, Chengdu Municipal Party and Government, Foreign consular agencies in China attended this eye-catching forum, along with other significant visitors from pioneering enterprises, scientific research institutions, advanced academic and industrial organizations at home and abroad.

Liu Liedong, Deputy Mayor of Chengdu Government, shared his analytic and profound opinions at his speech. Mr. Liu holds that China is facing with an essential opportunity for scientific and technological revolution and industrial innovation. Information network technology has become an important engine driving economic and social development, and software acts as the core and soul of the new generation of information network technology, playing a more and more significant part in a new round of development in Chengdu. Accordingly, the exhibition will fully perform its characteristics as internationalization and specialization, armed with stronger interaction and experience, aiming to promote interpersonal communication and idea-sharing. Chengdu is making full preparation for providing high-level services and heading for a promising future.

Jennifer Xu, Vice President of IDG Asia, delivered a speech on behalf of the host organization. From her words, it is at the third year that iWorld has landed in Chengdu led by IDG. The exhibition hands out a gathering platform for both new and old friends to make joint efforts for developing emerging technic industry and innovative entrepreneurship in Chengdu. Open to the whole world, iWorld aims to boost emerging industries and especially the advantages of high-tech innovation and entrepreneurship, achieving a global appraised brand of Chengdu.

Nine parallel forums are held, including "Linking the Future" Block Chain Summit, VR/AR: a perfect mix of hardware and software, Global Creative Mobile Internet Development Competition (Chengdu Station), Science and Technology Innovation Summit, Changing the Future - Crossover Artificial Intelligence, Build the development of business space with new consumption mode and new experience, Elite Strategic Layout - the Match Point of Internet Industry, Intelligent Road of Intelligent Vehicle. Internet experts from both home and abroad gather together to discuss the development of digital economy under the new era of artificial intelligence.

Featured events ignite the passion of the exhibition

The iWorld Expo 2018 brings not only feasts of innovative technology and ideas to the audience, but also a wonderful journey of smart technology. Various special events take turns to ignite the entire scene, which are quite amazing.

As the classic old-fashioned activities of iWorld Expo, "The Best 2018 Award" and "Talent Award" still continue to be wonderful as they were in previous years. The authoritative selection of high-quality mobile Internet products manufacturers and excellent developers and technicians reserve a new force for the development of the industry.

In addition, iWorld e-sports stage an eye-catching performance. The two popular game projects, including King Glory and StarCraft, attract top-notched players and wellknown teams from both home and abroad to launch a fierce confrontation and improve the interactive viewing experience of the live events through the on-site esports game.

The Robot Fighting Competition highlight this year's variety show. By following the trend of the times, iWorld Expo 2018 staged Battletech: The Crescent Hawk's Inception, a fighting robot carnival full of fun and technology. 36 top teams from all over the world are fighting for the squad and vying for the crown, thus giving the audience a unique viewing experience.

In conclusion, the iWorld Expo 2018 boasts cool smart technology products, innovative ideas from opinion leaders, and fascinating interactive activities.

