The J. M. Smucker Company Announces Dividend Increase

ORRVILLE, Ohio, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE: SJM) today announced that the Board of Directors has approved an increase in the quarterly dividend from $0.85 to $0.88 per common share, an increase of four percent. The dividend will be paid on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Friday, August 16, 2019. This represents the Company's eighteenth consecutive year of dividend growth.

The J. M. Smucker Company Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains a forward-looking statement about dividends. This statement is made on the basis of the Company's views and assumptions as of this time, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update this statement unless required by law. This statement is not a guarantee of future performance, and actual events or results may differ materially from this statement. Investors should consult the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (including the information set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the 2019 fiscal year ended April 30, 2019) for information about certain factors that could cause such differences. Copies of these filings may be obtained by visiting the Company's website at jmsmucker.com.

About The J. M. Smucker Company

Inspired by more than 120 years of business success and five generations of family leadership, The J. M. Smucker Company makes food that people and pets love. The Company's portfolio of 40+ brands, which are found in 90 percent of U.S. homes and countless restaurants, include iconic products consumers have always loved such as Folgers®, Jif®, and Milk-Bone® plus new favorites like Café Bustelo®, Smucker's® Uncrustables®, and Rachael Ray™ Nutrish®. Over the past two decades, the Company has grown rapidly by thoughtfully acquiring leading and emerging brands, while ensuring the business has a positive impact on its 7,000+ employees, the communities it is a part of, and the planet. For more information about The J. M. Smucker Company, visit jmsmucker.com.

The J. M. Smucker Company is the owner of all trademarks referenced herein, except for the following, which is used under license: Rachael Ray® is a registered trademark of Ray Marks Co. LLC.

