The J. M. Smucker Company Announces Virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders

ORRVILLE, Ohio, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE: SJM) today announced it will hold its Annual Meeting of Shareholders in a virtual-only meeting format via webcast, in place of a physical gathering. The Company made the change due to the COVID-19 pandemic and to support the well-being of its shareholders, employees, and their families.

The virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, as originally announced. The time of the meeting has been changed to 10:00 a.m., Eastern Time. Shareholders of record at the close of business on Monday, June 22, 2020, are eligible to attend the webcast and vote at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/SJM2020. To attend, shareholders must enter the 16-digit control number found on their proxy card, voting instruction form, or notice of internet availability of proxy materials.

About The J. M. Smucker Company

Inspired by more than 120 years of business success and five generations of family leadership, The J. M. Smucker Company makes food that people and pets love. The Company's portfolio of 40+ brands, which are found in 90 percent of U.S. homes and countless restaurants, include iconic products consumers have always loved such as Folgers®, Jif®, and Milk-Bone® plus new favorites like Café Bustelo®, Smucker's® Uncrustables®, and Rachael Ray® Nutrish®. Over the past two decades, the Company has grown rapidly by thoughtfully acquiring leading and emerging brands, while ensuring the business has a positive impact on its 7,000+ employees, the communities it is a part of, and the planet. For more information about The J. M. Smucker Company, visit jmsmucker.com.

The J. M. Smucker Company is the owner of all trademarks referenced herein except for Rachael Ray®, a registered trademark of Ray Marks II LLC, which is used under license.

SOURCE The J. M. Smucker Company

