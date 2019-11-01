The J. M. Smucker Company Announces Webcast of Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call

ORRVILLE, Ohio, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE: SJM) will conduct its second quarter fiscal 2020 earnings conference call and webcast on Friday, November 22, 2019, at 8:30 a.m. EST. Speaking on the call will be Mark Smucker, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mark Belgya, Vice Chair and Chief Financial Officer. The live webcast and replay can be accessed on the Company's website: https://investors.jmsmucker.com/. A press release, including financial statements and segment information, will be released the morning of the call at 7:00 a.m. EST.

About The J. M. Smucker Company

Inspired by more than 120 years of business success and five generations of family leadership, The J. M. Smucker Company makes food that people and pets love. The Company's portfolio of 40+ brands, which are found in 90 percent of U.S. homes and countless restaurants, include iconic products consumers have always loved such as Folgers®, Jif® and Milk-Bone® plus new favorites like Café Bustelo®, Smucker's® Uncrustables® and Rachael Ray™ Nutrish®. Over the past two decades, the Company has grown rapidly by thoughtfully acquiring leading and emerging brands, while ensuring the business has a positive impact on its 7,000+ employees, the communities it is a part of and the planet. For more information about The J. M. Smucker Company, visit jmsmucker.com.

The J. M. Smucker Company is the owner of all trademarks referenced herein except for Rachael Ray®, a registered trademark of Ray Marks Co. LLC, which is used under license.

