The J. M. Smucker Company Announces Webcasts of First Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Presentation at the 2020 Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference

ORRVILLE, Ohio, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE: SJM) will conduct its first quarter fiscal 2021 earnings conference call and webcast on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. EDT. Speaking on the call will be Mark Smucker, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Tucker Marshall, Chief Financial Officer. A press release, including financial statements and segment information, will be released the morning of the call at 7:00 a.m. EDT.

The Company will be participating in the 2020 Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference and invites interested parties to listen to its executive management presentation on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at 12:00 p.m. EDT.

The live webcasts and replays for both events can be accessed at the Company's website: investors.jmsmucker.com.

Inspired by more than 120 years of business success and five generations of family leadership, The J. M. Smucker Company makes food that people and pets love. The Company's portfolio of 40+ brands, which are found in 90 percent of U.S. homes and countless restaurants, include iconic products consumers have always loved such as Folgers®, Jif®, and Milk-Bone® plus new favorites like Café Bustelo®, Smucker's® Uncrustables®, and Rachael Ray® Nutrish®. Over the past two decades, the Company has grown rapidly by thoughtfully acquiring leading and emerging brands, while ensuring the business has a positive impact on its 7,000+ employees, the communities it is a part of and the planet. For more information about The J. M. Smucker Company, visit jmsmucker.com.

The J. M. Smucker Company is the owner of all trademarks referenced herein except for Rachael Ray®, a registered trademark of Ray Marks II LLC, which is used under license.

