The J. M. Smucker Company Announces Webcasts of its Presentation at the 2019 Consumer Analyst Group of New York (CAGNY) Conference and Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call

ORRVILLE, Ohio, Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE: SJM) invites interested parties to listen to its executive management presentation at the 2019 CAGNY Conference on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. EST. The live webcast and replay can be accessed on the Company's website: jmsmucker.com/investor-relations.

The Company will also conduct its third quarter fiscal 2019 earnings conference call and webcast on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at 8:30 a.m. EST. A press release, including financial statements and segment information, will be released the morning of the call at 7:00 a.m. EST. The live webcast and replay can be accessed at the Company's website: jmsmucker.com/investor-relations.

About The J. M. Smucker Company

For more than 120 years, The J. M. Smucker Company has brought families together to share memorable meals and moments. Guided by a vision to engage, delight, and inspire consumers through trusted food and beverage brands that bring joy throughout their lives, Smucker has grown to be a well-respected North American marketer and manufacturer with a balanced portfolio of leading and emerging, on-trend brands. In consumer foods and beverages, its brands include Smucker's®, Folgers®, Jif®, Dunkin' Donuts®, Crisco®, Café Bustelo®, R.W. Knudsen Family®, Sahale Snacks®, Smucker's® Uncrustables®, Robin Hood®, and Bick's®. In pet food and pet snacks, its brands include Rachael Ray® Nutrish®, Meow Mix®, Milk-Bone®, Kibbles 'n Bits®, Natural Balance®, and Nature's Recipe®. The Company remains rooted in the Basic Beliefs of Quality, People, Ethics, Growth, and Independence established by its founder and namesake more than a century ago. For more information about our Company, visit jmsmucker.com.

