OAK PARK, Ill., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GanjaVacations, a portal for cannabis vacation experiences and Cannabis Wedding Expo , have announced the Jamaica Love Bird Giveaway , a new campaign that promises a lucky weed loving couple a free cannabis themed vacation or honeymoon in Jamaica.

The Giveaway offers a Grand Prize package of 4 days and 3 nights for two at Blue Skies Beach Resort, a new 5-star boutique hotel in Negril, Jamaica. Among other things, the package includes accommodations, airport transfers and a variety of cannabis experiences that guarantee a fabulous, sybaritic, pleasure filled experience ideal for a honeymoon or romantic getaway in a region of Jamaica famous for ganja. The Grand Prize does not include airfare

The Giveaway is open to adults over the age of 21 through midnight on November 17, 2022, and completion of the entry form is all that is required to participate. Entrants can earn additional chances to win by referring friends or posting on social media. No purchase is required. In addition to the Grand Prize, all entrants will earn the added benefit of a coupon code for a discount of 15% on the purchase of any vacation package on the GanjaVacations website through February 14 2023. The Grand Prize winner will be announced on or about December 16, 2022.

GanjaVacations CEO Norman L. Lawrence "is very excited to enter into this collaboration with Cannabis Wedding Expo. We have "high" hopes for the future of cannabis weddings and foresee substantial growth as more and more weed loving couples choose to incorporate cannabis into their nuptials".

Vanessa Oliver, CEO of the Cannabis Wedding Expo "It is our mission to pioneer experiences that allow consumers to explore their unique and personal relationship with the plant. These experiences range from dining, wellness routines, travel, and so much more! We are excited to partner with GanjaVacations to curate a luxurious opportunity where canna couples may explore conscious consumption through hospitality and tourism."

About GanjaVacations:

GanjaVacations is a vacation portal for curated ganja experiences with a current focus on Jamaica. With information about ganja friendly accommodations, dispensaries, tours, wellness facilities and events as well as exclusive vacation deals. It is the obvious, logical, and number one online destination for cannabis tourists to explore and plan a Jamaican vacation.

About Cannabis Wedding Expo:

Cannabis Wedding Expo is a boutique wedding expo for engaged couples to shop and interact with local brands and wedding service providers. Currently having performed 17 shows within 8 major markets, CWE showcases a myriad of ways cannabis can be tastefully incorporated into a couple's big day.

