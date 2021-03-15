The Jensen Project Invests $3.1 Million to Combat the Effects of Sex Trafficking and Exploitation

"Through this process, we were exposed to countless organizations doing exceptional work." -Janet Jensen Tweet this

After surveying and monitoring the growing national response to trafficking, The Jensen Project identified two critical and emergent barriers facing individuals who have been exploited: a lack of safe housing options that provide healing and therapeutic environments; a lack of economic empowerment programs designed to create sustainable financial futures through access to dignified employment. As such, these two challenges were chosen as the central themes for GrantTank 2021 applicants, resulting in 55 applications from 23 states requesting over $20 million in funding. The number and quality of applicants challenged The Jensen Project to exceed their initial commitment of $2 million, selecting a total of seven organizations based on pre-determined criteria that spotlights best practices in trauma-informed care for a total of $3.1 million in funding. The Jensen Project is honored to collaborate with each inspiring program to create stronger outcomes for survivors nationwide.

The organizations selected as GrantTank 2021 recipients are as follows:

Annie Cannons – Walnut, CA

Eden House – New Orleans, LA

MISSSEY – Oakland, CA

Rebecca Bender Initiative – Grants Pass, OR

Reflection Ministries of Texas – Midland, TX

REST – Seattle, WA

Rethreaded – Jacksonville, FL

About The Jensen Project:

Founded by philanthropist, Janet Jensen, The Jensen Project exists to fuel strategic partnerships in the fight against sexual violence. We serve to learn what each organization does best and to help build partnerships amongst peers who may benefit from working together. We assess existing curriculums and capacities and may help provide resources that could help elevate the aftercare process within each organization. The Jensen Project is a 501(c)3 public charity. Donations given fund programs like GrantTank. Learn more and give today at TheJensenProject.org

