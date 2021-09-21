The Jersey Tomato Co. Launches Perfectly Portioned Pouches & Flavor Reformulation

WINDERMERE, Fla., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jersey Tomato Co., a portfolio company of KEEN Growth Capital, is proud to debut its new-to-category pouches. The 12oz pouches are now available for purchase in four garden-fresh flavors: Marinara, Tomato Basil, Arrabbiata, and Roasted Garlic. These perfectly portioned pouches target the growing number of smaller households in the US and health-conscious shoppers seeking convenient portion control. Portioned for 2-3 servings, consumers can now enjoy healthy sauce in measured quantities with limited food waste.

"Extensive research indicated that there was a consumer need in the marketplace for smaller pack sizes to address both single use occasions and portion control desires. We identified the opportunity to provide consumers with a portable package that more readily meets these needs," said Mike Hagan, CEO, Emerging Brands Portfolio, Keen Growth Capital. "The Jersey Tomato Co. is excited to bring this packaging innovation to the sauce category, invigorate the category for commercial clients, accelerate the brand's footprint, and introduce the brand to new users."

The Jersey Tomato Co. has also reformulated their sauces to coincide with the launch of the new pouches. The flavors maintain the garden-fresh taste and aromas that customers love with a slightly more robust profile to balance the sauce without adding fillers, sugars, or excess salt.

Under the guidance of Tom Colicchio, Top Chef Head Judge, renowned Chef, Restaurateur, Activist, Author and Brand Partner, authenticity and the celebration of simple, quality ingredients permeate the brand. "As a chef and proud Jersey Boy, this is the first sauce I have found that truly captures the brightness of real Jersey tomatoes," stated Tom Colicchio.

The Jersey Tomato Co. will be sampling all their sauces at Booth #4377 at Natural Products Expo East, taking place September 22-25 at the Philadelphia Convention Center.

For more information, please visit jerseytomatoco.com.

About The Jersey Tomato Co.™️

The Jersey Tomato Co. offers garden-fresh tomato sauces featuring renowned Chef Tom Colicchio. The brand's emphasis on taste and bright aromas showcases its simple, quality ingredients and sets it apart from the competition. The Jersey Tomato Co. sauces are gluten-free and clean-label, the products are also non-GMO, vegan, and certified Kosher, with no fillers, no added sugars, and no artificial preservatives. Available at select retailers nationwide.



