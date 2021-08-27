The Jewelers Board of Trade (JBT) Announces A UCC Filing Service with CLAS to Protect Memo Goods; the Second in Suite of Four New Programs for Members

WARWICK, R.I., Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jewelers Board of Trade® (JBT), the industry leading resource for jewelry business and credit data announces its second new program within a larger suite of four new initiatives for existing members, an automated service for filing UCCs to protect Memo Goods.

JBT is undergoing its first major refresh in decades focused on technological changes in the industry with new products to better serve members changing needs and to increase internal efficiency.

What hasn't changed at JBT is the company's overarching mission. JBT continues to be the most reliable provider of credit information and marketing data on thousands of jewelry businesses. They maintain a strong commitment to independence, data security, and a focus on serving member's needs.

Recently JBT announced their preferred Partner Program with Podium to provide messaging tools for jewelers. Podium's messaging platform enables retail jewelers to better communicate with their customers, garner reviews and testimonials, convert more leads, make meaningful connections, and ultimately better promote their stores.

Today JBT is excited to announce their second new program for existing members; an automated service for filing UCCs. For decades JBT has been telling members conducting memo transactions that they should protect their goods in the event a customer files bankruptcy by filing a Uniform Commercial Code (UCC). Many jewelry businesses don't take this step – often finding the process too cumbersome and expensive when lawyers get involved. That all changes with JBT's new UCC filing service. Beginning this Fall, JBT will offer all Enhanced Members an online UCC filing service with CLAS.

In just minutes, a UCC can be filed electronically in 47 states, for less than half the fees charged by a lawyer. Members will have the option to file PMSI for a modest additional fee and will have access to an online portal to track status.

According to Erich Jacobs, JBT President, "The current process for filing a UCC is too time-intensive and expensive. Our new program takes the pain and high cost out of the equation entirely which ultimately makes this a no-brainer for our members."

or visit us in booth LNG100 at JCK Las Vegas.

CLAS Information Services is a financial and legal services firm that specializes in the search, filing and retrieval of public records in the United States and abroad. Our lender-focused services help clients mitigate risk and satisfy due diligence requirements with ease. www.clasinfo.com

The Jewelers Board of Trade® is the only organization dedicated solely to providing industry data, credit reporting, debt collections, and marketing services to the jewelry industry. A database that includes over 60,000 jewelry industry-related businesses, and a long history of aggregated industry statistics, provides JBT members with the latest information to support their credit decision processes, as well as business and marketing strategies. Contact JBT for more information on finding new customers, knowing your business partners, understanding the industry, and getting paid. Call JBT at 401-467-0055, visit www.jewelersboard.com , or email: [email protected].

