The Jim Hester Leadership Award In Population Health Receives Lead Gift From Martin's Point Health Care

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A significant lead gift to help establish an annual public-health-focused scholarship has been received from Martin's Point Health Care of Portland, ME. The award will provide a qualified health care professional focused leadership-development training and experience through the Health Leadership Development course offered through the Daniel Hanley Center for Health Leadership.

The Jim Hester Leadership Award in Population Health recognizes the impact of Jim's decades-long leadership in Population Health both in New England and nationally. Jim was a long-time Board member at Martin's Point Health Care where his legacy prompted the Board to approve this generous lead gift. In May of last year, Hester died from complications after living graciously and tenaciously for ten years with Parkinson's Disease.

"Jim Hester worked tirelessly to create and advocate for a greater understanding of the role of Population Health in creating healthier communities," noted Martin's Point President and CEO, Dr. David Howes. "We're thrilled to be able to establish this scholarship to not only acknowledge Jim's significant contributions in this field and honor the memory of a dear friend and colleague, but to ensure the development of future leaders who will further this mission in our local health care community."

"We are deeply grateful for Martin's Point's early and ongoing support of the Hanley Center and for their commitment to this important scholarship program that honors Jim Hester by strengthening population health leadership," shared Dr. Sean Hanley, Board Chair of the Daniel Hanley Center for Health Leadership. "Jim was an early friend to the Hanley Center whose work and leadership in population health exemplifies the Hanley Center's values. With the support of Martin's Point, this scholarship program creates a legacy that continues this work."

About the Daniel Hanley Center for Health Leadership: The Daniel Hanley Center for Health Leadership is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization based in South Portland, Maine. Founded in 2001 to carry out the legacy of physician leader, Dr. Daniel Hanley, the Hanley Center inspires and grows collaborative leaders to solve today's health challenges. Our vision is a world in which health leaders, to strengthen the health of individuals and communities, incorporate the Hanley Center's values of Collaboration, Courage, Inclusion, Innovation, Hard Work and Kindness. The Hanley Center has trained more than 1000 health and healthcare leaders, including more than 500 physicians, over the past 13 years. Visit us at www.hanleyleadership.org.

About Martin's Point Health Care: Martin's Point Health Care is a not-for-profit organization providing primary care and health insurance plans. We operate seven health care centers in Maine and New Hampshire and Medicare and TRICARE® insurance plans in northern New England, New York, and Pennsylvania. Visit us at www.MartinsPoint.org.

