The Jimi Hendrix Beauty Collection launches for Foxey Ladies everywhere

It's time to bring the fun back to the beauty industry! #jimihendrix

NAPERVILLE, Ill., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Rock and Roll Beauty™, along with Authentic Hendrix, LLC and The Thread Shop, a division of Sony Music Entertainment, is pleased to announce the launch of their premier product line, The Limited-Edition Jimi Hendrix Beauty Collection. Harkening back to a groovier time when tie dye ruled the day and Rock & Roll was evolving by the hour, this limited-edition Rock and Roll Beauty Collection celebrates Jimi Hendrix and his groundbreaking musical genius, amplified through his unique personal style. The limited-edition collection exudes a 60's vibe with his signature song Purple Haze taking center stage in the creation of the line. The "Hey Baby" artistry palette with its names pulled from the 60's, such as "Dolly Dagger" and "Right On" soothes and babies you with smooth blendable shades combining richly pigmented buttery mattes with soft lustrous satins, and shimmers for a look that's definitely out of sight. The "Foxy Lady" matte lip duos offer 3 fiery colors with a long-wearing comfortable matte liquid lipstick, perfectly paired with a complimentary defining lip liner. These highly pigmented hues are designed to give you a bold, precise pout that is undeniably far out! The entire collection is available at www.rockandrollbeauty.com and www.ulta.com.

ABOUT THE HENDRIX COLLECTION: The designers at Rock and Roll Beauty worked hand-in-hand with Authentic Hendrix, LLC and The Thread Shop to craft the entire collection. From designing cosmetic bags illustrated exclusively with Jimi's likeness, and professionally styled makeup brushes, to choosing and naming the rich cruelty free pigments of the artistry palettes, every detail was inspired, right down to the packaging with Jimi's handwritten lyrics. Every nuance of the line was creatively constructed to reflect the artistry of the legendary Jimi Hendrix, which made him arguably one the most celebrated musicians of the 20th century.

ABOUT EXPERIENCE HENDRIX, L.L.C. & AUTHENTIC HENDRIX LLC: As official companies owned and operated by members of the Hendrix family, Experience Hendrix L.L.C.& Authentic Hendrix LLC are charged with managing the name, image, likeness, and 100% of the Jimi Hendrix music catalog. Formed in 1995 by Jimi's father James 'Al' Hendrix, Experience Hendrix and its affiliates oversee the daily operations of the Hendrix legacy on a worldwide basis.

ABOUT ROCK AND ROLL BEAUTY: Rock and Roll Beauty marries nostalgia with the artistry of today's finest beauty products and accessories. Our talented designers create limited edition collections working with your favorite blasts from the past. Each collection is skillfully curated to encompass the uniqueness of things reminisced and combine those with the latest in cruelty free cosmetics and accessories. From distinctive, one-of-a- kind artistry pallets like a funky electric guitar, to velvety eye shadows and punchy matte lip duos, these beauty collections have you covered. Let Rock and Roll Beauty rock your world!

Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/12911679

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Rock and Roll Beauty, LLC