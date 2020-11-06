The J.M. Smucker Co. Announces Webcasts of Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call and 2020 Virtual Investor Day

ORRVILLE, Ohio, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The J.M. Smucker Co. (NYSE: SJM) will conduct its second quarter fiscal 2021 earnings conference call and webcast on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. EST. Speaking on the call will be Mark Smucker, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Tucker Marshall, Chief Financial Officer. A press release, including financial statements and segment information, will be released the morning of the call at 7:00 a.m. EST.

The Company will host its 2020 Investor Day virtually on Thursday, December 10, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. EST. A link to the executive management presentations will be made available on the Company's website. A Q&A portion with Mark Smucker, Tucker Marshall, and John Brase, Chief Operating Officer, will follow the presentations.

The live webcasts and replays for both events can be accessed at the Company's website: investors.jmsmucker.com.

