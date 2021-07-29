The J.M. Smucker Co. Exceeds 2020 Environmental Impact Goals

"We are incredibly proud to have exceeded our 2020 environmental impact goals thanks to the hard work of our employees and partners," said Mark Smucker, President and Chief Executive Officer. "This work has not only supported our commitment to ensuring a healthier planet, it has inspired passion across our organization to continue identifying and implementing projects that further reduce our environmental footprint. Our progress has also inspired us to develop a new set of environmental impact goals, which we will share as part of our upcoming 2021 Corporate Impact Report."

More details about the Company's Thriving Together commitments and the progress it is making can be found at: www.jmsmucker.com/our-impact.

About The J.M. Smucker Co.

Each generation of consumers leaves their mark on culture by establishing new expectations for food and the companies that make it. At The J.M. Smucker Co., it is our privilege to be at the heart of this dynamic with a diverse portfolio that appeals to each generation of people and pets and is found in nearly 90 percent of U.S. homes and countless restaurants. This includes a mix of iconic brands consumers have always loved such as Folgers®, Jif® and Milk-Bone® and new favorites like Café Bustelo®, Smucker's® Uncrustables® and Rachael Ray® Nutrish®. By continuing to immerse ourselves in consumer preferences and acting responsibly, we will continue growing our business and the positive impact we have on society. For more information, please visit jmsmucker.com.

The J.M. Smucker Co. is the owner of all trademarks referenced herein except for Rachael Ray®, a registered trademark of Ray Marks II LLC, which is used under license.

SOURCE The J.M. Smucker Co.

Related Links

http://www.jmsmucker.com

