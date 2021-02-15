The J.M. Smucker Co. Introduces Evolved Thriving Together Priorities, ESG Disclosures

ORRVILLE, Ohio, Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The J.M. Smucker Co. (NYSE: SJM) introduced an evolved set of environmental, social and governance (ESG) priorities today to reflect its sharpened focus on addressing issues that impact the quality of life of millions of people and pets.

"The quality of life of too many people and pets is suffering because they lack access to basic needs and opportunities that many of us take for granted," said Mark Smucker, President and Chief Executive Officer. "While supporting our communities, employees and the planet has always been part of our DNA, we feel we can enhance our efforts to help more of our constituents thrive. These evolved priorities will help us harness our financial resources, expertise, partnerships and the incredible passion of our employees to further strengthen our role in addressing some of the critical issues we face as a society."

Informed by our passions as a Company, our unique strengths and a recent multi-stakeholder issue assessment, the Company's evolved Thriving Together agenda prioritizes improving the quality of life for people and pets by helping to meet their needs for:

Quality Food: Through the safe production and distribution of its products, partnerships with farmers and growers, and support of hunger-related organizations, Smucker will enhance its recent efforts to help ensure people and pets have consistent access to trusted, quality food.

Through the safe production and distribution of its products, partnerships with farmers and growers, and support of hunger-related organizations, Smucker will enhance its recent efforts to help ensure people and pets have consistent access to trusted, quality food. Education: Smucker will build upon its long-term initiatives to partner with organizations that are committed to creating or improving access to educational and skill development opportunities.

Smucker will build upon its long-term initiatives to partner with organizations that are committed to creating or improving access to educational and skill development opportunities. Equitable & Ethical Treatment: Through training and hiring practices, advocacy and responsible sourcing initiatives, Smucker will accelerate its current efforts to ensure underrepresented and vulnerable groups are treated equitably and ethically.

Through training and hiring practices, advocacy and responsible sourcing initiatives, Smucker will accelerate its current efforts to ensure underrepresented and vulnerable groups are treated equitably and ethically. Community Resources: Smucker will increase its efforts to create and strengthen access to vital community resources, including disaster relief, child development and emotional support services.

Smucker will increase its efforts to create and strengthen access to vital community resources, including disaster relief, child development and emotional support services. Healthier Planet: Through a more sustainable approach to its operations as well as its value chain, Smucker will expand its efforts to help create a healthier planet for future generations.

More details on The J.M. Smucker Co.'s Thriving Together agenda can be found on the Company's website: https://www.jmsmucker.com/our-impact.

As part of its enhanced commitment to ESG efforts, the Company has published its first set of formal ESG disclosures leveraging the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) frameworks. These disclosures can be found at https://investors.jmsmucker.com/2021.

Later this year, Smucker anticipates being able to confirm it achieved its 2020 Environmental Impact goals and will provide an update on its plans to deliver against its evolved Thriving Together priorities.

About The J.M. Smucker Co.

Each generation of consumers leaves their mark on culture by establishing new expectations for food and the companies that make it. At The J.M. Smucker Co., it is our privilege to be at the heart of this dynamic with a diverse portfolio that appeals to each generation of people and pets and is found in nearly 90 percent of U.S. homes and countless restaurants. This includes a mix of iconic brands consumers have always loved such as Folgers®, Jif® and Milk-Bone® and new favorites like Café Bustelo®, Smucker's® Uncrustables® and Rachael Ray® Nutrish®. By continuing to immerse ourselves in consumer preferences and acting responsibly, we will continue growing our business and the positive impact we have on society. For more information, please visit jmsmucker.com.

The J.M. Smucker Co. is the owner of all trademarks referenced herein except for Rachael Ray®, a registered trademark of Ray Marks II LLC, which is used under license.

SOURCE The J.M. Smucker Co.

Related Links

http://www.jmsmucker.com

