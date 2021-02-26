The John P. Previti Memorial Foundation Donated $637,000 in 2020, Prepares for Another Year of Giving

ONTARIO, Calif., Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The John P. Previti Memorial Foundation donated $637,000 to organizations throughout California's Inland Empire in 2020, and will reopen its 2021 grant applications on May 1, 2021. The organization funds programs that support at-risk youth, community building and the fight against substance abuse. Since its inception in 2009, the John P. Previti Memorial Foundation has donated more than $2.4 million to nonprofit organizations.

"We want to do the greatest good possible for the children, families and communities of the Inland Empire," said Jim Previti, founder of the John P. Previti Memorial Foundation. "In reflecting on 2020, it was nothing short of an arduous year for many, which is why our funding efforts were more important than ever. We're proud to support our local nonprofits and even more proud of their efforts to improve the lives of at-risk youth and families every day."

Among those organizations is Children's Fund, a nonprofit that provides vulnerable youth and their families with rental and utility assistance, new clothing and hygiene products, critical services at the Children's Assessment Center, scholarships and more.

"We approached the Previti Foundation with a very specific request to fund our computer camp," said Children's Fund president and CEO Ciriaco "Cid" Pinedo, Ed.D.

The Foundation responded to a need that intensified due to the stay-at-home orders which handicapped local students who had limited technical ability to participate in distance learning. In March of 2020 the organization donated $60,000 to fund 120 computer kits for at-risk youth. Each setup included a new laptop, printer and computer bag, licensed Microsoft Office software, and computer training so the students could become proficient with their new equipment.

"The Previti Foundation is truly rebuilding the lives of children who have felt broken and shattered," added Pinedo.

In addition to Children's Fund, 2020 grant recipients included:

Riverside University Health System Foundation

Steven's Hope Golf Tournament

Loma Linda University

Hope through Housing

Feeding America Riverside|San Bernardino

Inland Empire Ronald McDonald House Charities

Hope, Love & Charity Foundation San Bernardino County

Boys & Girls Club of Fontana

SEBA Charity Fund

Between May 1 – June 30, 2021 the John P. Previti Memorial Foundation will accept applications for this year. Nonprofit (501-C3) organizations that operate within Riverside or San Bernardino counties are encouraged to review the giving principles and areas of focus at previtimemorialfoundation.org.

