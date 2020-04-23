The Johnson Family Contributes an Additional $2 Million to Support COVID-19 Relief Response

NEW YORK, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Johnson family, who last month made a joint $1 million donation with the New York Jets to multiple local United Way agencies to help combat the Coronavirus pandemic, announced today it would contribute an additional $2 million to support COVID-19 relief response in New Jersey and New York.

Organizations that will receive funding from the $2 million contribution are the Food Bank of New York City, the EMS FDNY Help Fund, the Community Food Bank of NJ, and the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund.

"On behalf of my family, we would like to extend our support to these four organizations who battle daily against an unprecedented challenge," said Jets Chairman and CEO Christopher Johnson. "No region in the country has been impacted by COVID-19 more than ours and despite that, our resolve has only grown. These organizations continue to nourish the vulnerable and target the needs of those on our front lines. At no time has been being a good teammate ever been valued more."

The Food Bank of New York City, during the ongoing pandemic, is taking proactive steps to safely provide food and other resources for the New Yorkers who rely on it, and is prepared to provide emergency food to vulnerable New Yorkers who may be quarantined, along with those impacted by the economic downturn.

The EMS FDNY Help Fund's mission is to ensure the security of Emergency Medical Technicians and Paramedics and their families in the event of death, injury, illness or hardship through the implementation of a variety of fund-raising initiatives. Until recently, there were no funds designated expressly for the EMTs and paramedics of the FDNY. These dedicated professionals can now have peace of mind, in the knowledge that their families will be taken care of should the unthinkable occur.

The Community Food Bank of New Jersey has been working closely with state and national partners to utilize available resources and plan for additional services that may be needed to assist those impacted by this crisis in the days, weeks and months ahead. CFBNJ is working to ensure access to nutritious food for vulnerable individuals and families and to meet the additional need that is likely to arise due to the virus. It is creating emergency meal kits that contain enough food to sustain a family for several days.

The New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund meets four critical challenges of New Jersey in the face of the COVID-19 crisis: stop the spread, support the healthcare community, provide help for the vulnerable, and rebuild communities. NJPRF supports organizations that provide essential services and aid those on the front line of the pandemic. One hundred percent of all online donations will go directly to help those in need.

The original $1 million contribution from the Johnsons and the Jets supports the United Way of New York City's COVID-19 Community Fund, the United Way of Northern New Jersey's ALICE Recovery Fund, and the United Way of Long Island's United Together: A Response Fund for COVID-19.

SOURCE New York Jets