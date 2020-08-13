The Joint Chiropractic Gives Over $1.7 Million Worth of Free Chiropractic Care to New Patients in June

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its commitment to get Americans moving, The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT), the nation's largest provider of chiropractic care through The Joint Chiropractic® network, delivered more than $1.7 million worth of free chiropractic care to new patients during the month of June. Despite the pandemic, more than 60,000 new patients took advantage of the free offer. This accomplishment surpasses the company's initial estimated value of $1 million.

"Since the onset of COVID-19, nearly two-thirds of Americans were forced to work from home, wreaking havoc on their spines. It's clear from our results that thousands of Americans felt a need to incorporate chiropractic care into their healthcare routines to maintain overall health and wellness. As an essential healthcare service, we are committed to being there for our patients when and where available during the pandemic, as they seek relief from pain and for their wellbeing," said Peter D. Holt, president and CEO of The Joint Corp.

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to generate great stress on Americans, resulting in an increase in neck and back pain, sedentary behavior and lower levels of activity. The Joint is there to help alleviate pain and move patients toward a healthier lifestyle. Chiropractic care promotes improved physical function and joint motion in a natural, drug-free way, helping to keep the body balanced, flexible and performing at its best.

About The Joint Chiropractic

The Joint Corp. revolutionized access to chiropractic care when it introduced its retail healthcare business model in 2010. Today, the company is making quality care convenient and affordable, while eliminating the need for insurance, for millions of patients seeking pain relief and ongoing wellness. With more than 500 locations nationwide and over seven million patient visits annually, The Joint Chiropractic is a key leader in the chiropractic industry. Named on Franchise Times "Top 200+ Franchises" and Entrepreneur's "Franchise 500®" lists, The Joint Chiropractic is an innovative force, where healthcare meets retail. For more information, visit www.thejoint.com.

Business Structure

The Joint Corp. is a franchisor of clinics and an operator of clinics in certain states. In Arkansas, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Washington, West Virginia and Wyoming, The Joint Corp. and its franchisees provide management services to affiliated professional chiropractic practices.

