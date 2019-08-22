The Joint Chiropractic is the Official Chiropractor for Georgia Tech Athletics

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT), the nation's leading chiropractic franchise, is proud to announce it is the official chiropractor for Georgia Tech Athletics for the 2019-2020 Academic Year.

This partnership reflects the strong relationship between chiropractic care and athletic performance . Chiropractic provides a safe, natural and drug-free option to relieve pain, as well as preventative benefits vital to keeping the body balanced, flexible and functioning at its best.

"We are honored to begin this relationship with Georgia Tech Athletics which underscores the correlation between sports, training and exercise with chiropractic care," said Peter D. Holt, president and CEO The Joint Corp. "There are many physical demands of being an elite competitor and The Joint is proud to support the athletes at Georgia Tech to be their best – every day and for every game."

For athletes, chiropractic adjustments have the potential to ease pain, increase range of motion and help them avoid injuries. Experts estimate that 90 percent1 of all world-class athletes use chiropractic care to prevent injuries and improve their performance.

"We are thrilled to partner with The Joint Chiropractic. Improving the quality of life through routine and affordable chiropractic care is at the core of The Joint's mission and we are excited to team up in support of Georgia Tech Athletics," said Dave Bouteiller, general manager of Georgia Tech Sports Properties.

About The Joint Chiropractic

The Joint Corp. revolutionized access to chiropractic care when it introduced its retail healthcare business model in 2010. The company is making quality care convenient and affordable, while eliminating the need for insurance, for millions of patients seeking pain relief and ongoing wellness. With more than 460 locations nationwide and over 6 million patient visits annually, The Joint is a key leader in the chiropractic industry. Named one of the Top 200+ Franchises by Franchise Times and ranked number 109 overall on Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500® list, The Joint Chiropractic is an innovative force, where healthcare meets retail. For information, www.thejoint.com.

Business Structure

The Joint Corp. is a franchisor of clinics and an operator of clinics in certain states. In Arkansas, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Washington, West Virginia and Wyoming, The Joint Corp. and its franchisees provide management services to affiliated professional chiropractic practices.

About Georgia Tech Athletics

With 400-plus student-athletes across 17 varsity sports, Georgia Tech athletics competes at the highest level of intercollegiate athletics as a member of NCAA Division I and the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC), while also developing young people who will change the world. Georgia Tech athletics has long been a leader in innovation in college athletics with the NCAA CHAMPS/Life Skills Program (known as the Total Person Program at GT), commitments to athletics scholarships until a student-athlete graduates and the use of virtual reality in recruiting among the many concepts that originated on The Flats. The Yellow Jackets have won five national championships during their illustrious history (four in football – 1917, 1928, 1952 and 1990; one in women's tennis – 2007), appeared in two Final Fours in men's basketball (1990 and 2004) and three College World Series in baseball (1994, 2002 and 2006). Combining world-class education with top-notch athletics, Georgia Tech athletics has produced 85 Academic All-Americans.

