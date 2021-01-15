The Joint Chiropractic is the Official Chiropractor of South Florida Athletics

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT), the nation's largest provider of chiropractic care through The Joint Chiropractic® network, the University of South Florida (USF) and Vinik Sports Group (VSG) recently signed an agreement naming The Joint as the official chiropractor of South Florida Athletics.

"We are honored to be named the official chiropractor for South Florida Athletics," said Peter D. Holt, president and CEO of The Joint Corp. "There is a long-standing record regarding the strong relationship between sports training and chiropractic care. The Joint is proud to support South Florida Athletics in continuing to compete at the highest levels of sports performance."

According to the American Chiropractic Association (ACA), chiropractic is beneficial to professional, amateur and weekend athletes, maximizing athletic performance and preventing and managing injuries. In fact, studies have shown that chiropractic care can be linked to faster injury recovery, injury prevention, improved levels of strength and enhanced sports performance for athletes1.

"USF Athletics is excited to welcome our newest partner, The Joint Chiropractic, as the official chiropractor of USF Athletics. It is always great to add partners that share our vision for excellence and having a positive impact in our Bay area community and beyond," said Michael Kelly, Vice President of USF Athletics.

VSG secured the partnership with The Joint Chiropractic on behalf of the University. VSG serves as the parent company for Tampa Bay Lightning and assists companies with facility management, event management, partnership development and ticket sales.

About The Joint Chiropractic

The Joint Corp. revolutionized access to chiropractic care when it introduced its retail healthcare business model in 2010. Today, the company is making quality care convenient and affordable, while eliminating the need for insurance, for millions of patients seeking pain relief and ongoing wellness. With more than 550 locations nationwide and over seven million patient visits annually, The Joint Chiropractic is a key leader in the chiropractic industry. Named on Franchise Times "Top 200+ Franchises" and Entrepreneur's "Franchise 500®" lists, The Joint Chiropractic is an innovative force, where healthcare meets retail. For more information, visit www.thejoint.com.

Business Structure

The Joint Corp. is a franchisor of clinics and an operator of clinics in certain states. In Arkansas, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Washington, West Virginia and Wyoming, The Joint Corp. and its franchisees provide management services to affiliated professional chiropractic practices.

About University of South (USF) Florida Athletics

USF Athletics sponsors 19 varsity men's and women's teams that compete in 11 different sports, 18 at the NCAA Division I level in the American Athletic Conference. The Bulls' athletic program began in 1965 and is in its 55th season in 2020-21. Nearly 450 student-athletes train and compete in the athletic district located on the east end of the campus in Tampa, Fla. The Bulls have claimed 19 American Athletic Conference team titles since joining the conference in 2013 and own 120 conference titles overall. The Bulls posted a combined annual grade-point average over 3.0 for the fifth straight year in 2019-20 and have posted a program record 11 straight semesters with a combined GPA over 3.0. USF has had nearly 350 student-athletes earn their degree since 2016-17.



About Vinik Sports Group, LLC.

Home to an NHL franchise, a collegiate athletics property, two event venues, a digital media company, retail and ecommerce platforms, Vinik Sports Group (VSG) creates world-class experiences that grow brands, drive revenues and impact the community.

Drawing on the expertise showcased during the transformation of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Amalie Arena under Jeff Vinik, VSG serves clients through its three core divisions - VSG Commercial Sales, VSG Facilities and VSG Live. VSG features a leadership team with decades of experience in the sports and entertainment industries; leaders who focus on each client's unique needs before developing strategies and delivering successful solutions in the multimedia sales, event management, facility operations, and guest services verticals. VSG maintains a preference for long-term win-win partnerships, but it remains nimble enough to manage individual events and short-term opportunities for its customers.

