The Joint Chiropractic Named A "Top Growth Franchise" By Entrepreneur Magazine

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT), the nation's largest provider of chiropractic care through The Joint Chiropractic® network, was recently ranked in Entrepreneur magazine's first Top Growth Franchises list. This list recognizes the 150 companies with the greatest positive franchise unit growth in North America over a three-year period, based on data submitted for Entrepreneur's Franchise 500® ranking. The Joint Chiropractic was ranked #59.

"Our rank among many incredible brands on Entrepreneur's first ever Top Growth Franchises list highlights The Joint Chiropractic's continued development momentum and value proposition as a strong business model," said Peter D. Holt, President and CEO of The Joint Corp. "Our strategy to expand the chiropractic market through retail storefronts continues to build our brand and attract new patients as we march toward our goal of reaching 1,000 units by the end of 2023."

To determine the 2020 Top Growth Franchises ranking, Entrepreneur looked at each company's U.S. and Canadian franchise numbers over a three-year period (from July 2016 to July 2019; given the rapid changes, COVID-19 impacts weren't taken into account). In order to qualify, companies had to have positive growth of at least five units each year. They were ranked based on a formula that considers their total positive U.S. and Canadian franchise growth over the three years as well as factors that negatively affect growth, such as terminations, non-renewals and other closures.

The Joint Chiropractic is the nation's largest network of non-insurance, private pay chiropractic healthcare clinics in the United States. Millions of Americans have found relief from pain due to the benefits of chiropractic's natural, drug­-free approach to healthcare.

To view The Joint Chiropractic in the full ranking, visit entrepreneur.com/franchises/topgrowth.

About The Joint Chiropractic

The Joint Corp. revolutionized access to chiropractic care when it introduced its retail healthcare business model in 2010. Today, the company is making quality care convenient and affordable, while eliminating the need for insurance, for millions of patients seeking pain relief and ongoing wellness. With more than 550 locations nationwide and over seven million patient visits annually, The Joint Chiropractic is a key leader in the chiropractic industry. Named on Franchise Times "Top 200+ Franchises" and Entrepreneur's "Franchise 500®" lists, The Joint Chiropractic is an innovative force, where healthcare meets retail. For more information, visit www.thejoint.com. To learn about franchise opportunities, visit www.thejointfranchise.com .

The Joint Corp. Business Structure

The Joint Corp. is a franchisor of clinics and an operator of clinics in certain states. In Arkansas, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Washington, West Virginia and Wyoming, The Joint Corp. and its franchisees provide management services to affiliated professional chiropractic practices.

SOURCE The Joint Corp.

Related Links

http://www.thejoint.com

