The Joint Chiropractic Unveils New Brand Campaign

"'You're Back, Baby. SM ' recognizes our patients' desire to live their lives without restrictions," said Peter D. Holt, president and CEO of The Joint Corp. "As our campaign demonstrates, whether you're a dancer, a hairdresser, a U.S. Marine or have other passions you pursue, chiropractic care can be key to a healthy lifestyle. This new campaign is a tribute to the real patients who come to The Joint seeking pain relief and ongoing wellness."

Last year, The Joint Chiropractic introduced a significant consumer research initiative to understand its customer journey, patient mindset and the chiropractic marketplace - the first of its kind for the company. The results informed a new brand positioning and architecture, leading to the development of the brand campaign.

The Joint Chiropractic is known for its convenient retail setting and concierge-style services including no-appointments, no-insurance hassles, affordable chiropractic care and accommodating hours of operations, with evenings and weekends.

About The Joint Chiropractic

The Joint Corp. revolutionized access to chiropractic care when it introduced its retail healthcare business model in 2010. The company is making quality care convenient and affordable, while eliminating the need for insurance, for millions of patients seeking pain relief and ongoing wellness. With more than 460 locations nationwide and over 6 million patient visits annually, The Joint Chiropractic is a key leader in the chiropractic industry. Named one of the Top 200+ Franchises by Franchise Times and ranked number 109 overall on Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500® list, The Joint Chiropractic is an innovative force, where healthcare meets retail. Visit www.thejoint.com.

Business Structure

The Joint Corp. is a franchisor of clinics and an operator of clinics in certain states. In Arkansas, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Washington, West Virginia and Wyoming, The Joint Corp. and its franchisees provide management services to affiliated professional chiropractic practices.

