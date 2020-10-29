The Joint Commission Extends Advanced ICU Care Accreditation to 15 Consecutive Years

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced ICU Care, the nation's leading provider of high-acuity telemedicine services, announced that it has again earned The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval®. The company has maintained uninterrupted accreditation since 2008 and continues to reaffirm its dedication to continuous improvement and its commitment to maintaining care processes that are safe and meet the highest quality standards.

To achieve reaccreditation through 2023, Advanced ICU Care underwent a rigorous on-site assessment in mid-October, which evaluated the quality and safety of care being provided. The Joint Commission team benchmarked Advanced ICU Care's operations against national care standards, evaluating the company's processes and systems that enable the delivery of high-quality clinical care in collaboration with bedside clinicians.

"Advanced ICU Care is honored to once again receive a three-year accreditation from The Joint Commission," said Andrea Clegg, CFO and Chief Compliance Officer of Advanced ICU Care. "The organization's inspectors noted zero recommended improvements during this year's on-site evaluation, further validating how a commitment to quality and safety has become ingrained in our organization since we first received the recognition more than a decade ago. As a leader in acute care and remote monitoring telemedicine, we remain steadfast in our devotion to collaborating with the bedside teams at our partner hospitals to consistently deliver exceptional care to patients."

An independent, nonprofit organization, The Joint Commission's mission is to continuously improve healthcare for the public. This is accomplished by evaluating healthcare organizations and working to inspire them to excel in providing safe and effective care of the highest quality and value to all people across all care settings.

About Advanced ICU Care

For nearly 15 years, Advanced ICU Care has pioneered new modes of acute care and monitoring telemedicine. Serving hospitals and major health systems with a range of services that include tele-ICU, remote inpatient telemetry, and post-acute monitoring, the company is the leader in delivering 24 x 7 x 365 clinical and operational telemedicine expertise. Our innovation extends to our proprietary HUB technology platform, which enables seamless care delivery and patient management across our nine care operations centers. Contracted with more than 100 hospital partners nationwide and licensed to provide acute care in 27 states, Advanced ICU Care helps more than 100,000 patients per year and their families experience better hospital outcomes and supports bedside teams at our partner hospitals around-the-clock. To learn more about us, visit: http://advancedicucare.com/.

