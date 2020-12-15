The Jordan Company, L.P. Closes on its Acquisition of Spectrio

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jordan Company, L.P. ("TJC") is pleased to announce that an affiliate of The Resolute Fund IV, L.P. ("Resolute IV") has closed on its acquisition of Spectrio, LLC ("Spectrio" or the "Company"), a leading provider of marketing content management solutions for a variety of end markets, from affiliates of Bertram Capital Management, LLC ("Bertram Capital"). Spectrio's existing management team, led by CEO Dax Brady-Sheehan, will continue to lead the Company and Bertram Capital will also retain a minority equity stake in the business. Additional terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"This investment represented a true collaboration between the Spectrio executive team and Bertram," said Jeff Drazan, Managing Partner of Bertram Capital. "Jared Ruger, Alex Goldscher and Sean Houseworth led the transaction and worked with Spectrio to meaningfully expand the size of the business, develop a more comprehensive and compelling set of subscription services and accelerate the Company's organic growth rate. The Bertram team is extremely grateful for the tremendous efforts put forth by CEO Dax Brady-Sheehan and the Spectrio management team in leading this successful transformation."

Spectrio is a leading provider of technology-enabled, customer engagement and content management solutions, including digital signage, interactive kiosks, on-hold marketing, on-premise messaging & music and Wi-Fi marketing. Spectrio's subscription-based model is underpinned by a large, proprietary content library including 10,000+ templates and 100,000+ pieces of customized, vertical specific content delivered through a proprietary, cloud-based content management software platform that enables scalable, efficient deployment of brand-compliant content for its large, diverse and location-based clients. Spectrio's client base is comprised of a diverse base of franchisors, corporate-centric entities and OEM dealerships within the healthcare, senior living, automotive aftermarket, trade & professional services, food & beverage and other end markets. The Company's solutions have become increasingly important as clients seek to activate an effective omnichannel commercial strategy. Spectrio is based in Tampa, Florida and its solutions are currently deployed in ~100,000+ customer locations today.

"Bertram was a true partner in supporting us to execute on our strategic vision for Spectrio," said Dax Brady-Sheehan. "We are very excited to have TJC as our new partner and with their support look forward to continuing to expand our business into the digital signage and interactive kiosk markets through both organic and acquisition-oriented initiatives."

"We could not be more impressed by the tremendous growth and rapid transformation of Spectrio under Dax's leadership," stated Eion Hu, Partner at TJC. "We look forward to supporting his team's strategic goal of delivering the most innovative and best available technology to enhance their clients' omnichannel capabilities."

"We are thrilled to partner with Dax and the team at Spectrio," said Brad Wilford, Partner at TJC. "We expect to leverage our experience investing in content management solutions and continue executing a consolidation strategy in this highly fragmented market."

Lumos Partners served as financial advisors and Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel for TJC. Baird and Lincoln International LLC served as financial advisors and Paul Hastings LLP served as legal counsel to Spectrio.

About The Jordan Company, L.P.

TJC, founded in 1982, is a middle-market private equity firm with original capital commitments in excess of $13 billion. TJC has a 38-year track record of investing in and contributing to the growth of many businesses across a wide range of industries, including Industrials; Transportation & Logistics; Healthcare & Consumer; and Telecom, Technology & Utility. The senior investment team has been investing together for over 20 years and is supported by its Operations Management Group, established in 1988 to initiate and support operational improvements in portfolio companies. Headquartered in New York, TJC also has an office in Chicago. For more information, please visit https://www.thejordancompany.com/ .

About Bertram Capital

Bertram Capital is a private equity firm targeting investments in lower middle market companies. Since its inception in 2006, the firm has raised over $1.7B of capital commitments. In addition to supplying strategic growth capital, Bertram Capital leverages proprietary processes and services, Bertram High-5sm and Bertram Labs , to empower its portfolio companies to unlock their full business potential. The Bertram High-5sm is an operationally-focused value creation strategy, which includes management augmentation, operational initiative implementation, complementary business acquisition, sales and marketing improvements, and leveraging technology and IP. The cornerstone of this strategy is Bertram Labs , its in-house technology team, which drives growth and value through digital marketing, e-commerce, big data and analytics, application development, and internal and external platform optimization. Visit www.bcap.com for more information.

