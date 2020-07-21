The Joseph Company Announces Breakthrough 5 Liter Keg Technology With Development Of New Patented Inside Pressurized System

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio and IRVINE, Calif., July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Joseph Company, the recognized global leader in self-contained cooling and innovative beverage packaging solutions, is proud to announce the development of a breakthrough Five (5) Liter Keg technology that features a unique patented inside pressurized system. The new Joseph Keg™ eliminates excess foaming and allows the consumer to activate, dispense a beverage, store in the refrigerator and continue to use over a period of more than 30 days without any degradation of product quality, including flavors or carbonation levels.

The Joseph Company is now making the Joseph Keg™ available through territorial licensing to carbonated beverage companies that up until now have been only able to feature their product in a gravity fed keg system.

Led by Mitchell J. Joseph, The Joseph Company is recognized as the developer, manufacturer, and patent holder of the world's first and only commercially viable self-chilling beverage can known as the Chill-Can®. The Joseph Company is in the process of rapidly commercializing the self-chilling beverage can, the keg, and associated beverage packaging innovations through both private labels and the licensing of its technologies to beverage brand owners.

The Joseph Company has been experiencing a rapid expansion in recent years highlighted by the current construction of a $20 Million Beverage Production and Technology Complex in Youngstown, Ohio which will also include the mass production of the 5L Joseph Keg™ as well as self-chilling aluminum beverage cans for global use.

In 2016, Mr. Joseph acquired award winning SI Protech (UK) Ltd. Established in 1998, SI Protech has extensive experience in product development, mould tooling, plastic injection moulding, and final production and was recently the winner of the Southern United Kingdom Innovation for Plastic Injection given in Brighton, England. The company has built a strong reputation within the packaging industry and serves a wide range of markets including the Automotive, Beverage, and Pharmaceutical industries. SI Protech also received national recognition through an invitation to The Parliamentary Review via the House of Commons for the purpose of building the link between government and the business sector.

Mr. Joseph himself is the founder of the Joseph Company, and is the 4th generation of his family, dating back to 1921, through the bottling and distribution of Dad's Old Fashioned Root Beer and Squirt, to dedicate himself to the beverage business. Educated at Ohio State University and Youngstown State University, Mr. Joseph has spent the last 38 years pioneering the Chill-Can® project. Mr. Joseph's expertise in marketing, public relations, licensing, and finance have led to the Joseph Company being awarded globally for its technological advancements and have led to collaborations with NASA.

For information about the new 5L Joseph Keg™ and the Chill-Can®, please visit www.chillcan.com

PRLog ID: www.prlog.org/12830916

SOURCE Joseph Company International, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.chillcan.com

