The Josh Bersin Academy Introduces Resilient HR Program

OAKLAND, Calif., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Josh Bersin Academy, the world's first global professional development academy for HR, today announced its newest program, Resilient HR. The program, developed in partnership with Accenture, combines theory, practice exercises, timely debates, video interviews with global HR leaders, and 17 supplemental resources in a unique collaborative learning experience.

The Resilient HR program is based on independent research studies conducted by both organizations and examines the special role HR plays in driving organizational resilience in the midst of the global pandemic and beyond.

"Our research shows resilience – built on trust, agility, continual learning, and empowerment – is critical for business sustainability in this uncertain time," said Josh Bersin, global industry analyst and dean of the Josh Bersin Academy. "We are working with hundreds of companies from around the globe, and in all cases, HR is leading the charge when it comes to developing and supporting the practices that lead to organizational and personal resilience and wellbeing."

A recent Academy report, The Big Reset Playbook: What's Working Now™, describes the response practices of more than 150 HR leaders who met over a six-week period to collaborate on pandemic-related challenges.

"These conversations taught us that companies all over the world need to learn new practices for resilience, including the ability to operate under ambiguity, enable faster decisions, and promote continual learning," said Bersin. "It's clear that today's global crises are impacting the resilience of not only workers, but also the people who lead them."

"We collaborated with the Josh Bersin Academy to develop this much-needed program to help leaders, and their people, develop organizational resilience to help them to survive and thrive, which is especially vital in this global pandemic," said Eva Sage-Gavin, who leads Accenture's Global Talent and Organization / Human Potential practice.

A Program Designed for the Times

While the global pandemic has revealed the importance of resilience in times of crisis, the Resilient HR program goes beyond crisis response to teach HR practitioners how to build it into their ongoing strategies.

"When the pandemic hit, we developed our human resilience model of physical, mental, and relational needs with trust at the very top," said Barbara Spitzer, the lead for Accenture's Global People Experience and Modern HR. "We're very excited that through our partnership with the Josh Bersin Academy, we'll be able to bring this mindset and skillset to thousands of HR professionals worldwide."

The Resilient HR program is comprised of five field manuals, each of which incorporates key concepts and theories, video interviews with HR leaders, practical exercises, challenges, and debates:

Acceleration and Transformation

People and Culture

Technology and Collaboration

Process and Policy

Leadership and Learning

Additionally, the cohort-based program includes 17 supplemental resources on topics such as black swan theory, managing talent peaks and valleys, and positive psychology. Participants also have access to the Academy's community, where professionals from around the world and across all industry segments collaborate and share best practices.

Information on the Academy's membership options for individuals, which start as low as $25 per month, can be found here, along with details on team and enterprise memberships. Active members have access to all Academy programs, resources, and the global community.

The Josh Bersin Academy is the world's first global development academy for HR and talent professionals and a transformation agent for HR organizations. The Academy, which currently has approximately 10,000 members, offers content-rich online programs, a carefully curated library of tools and resources, and a global community that helps HR and talent professionals stay current on the trends and practices needed to drive organizational success in the modern world of work.

In addition to Resilient HR, the Academy currently offers ten other programs: People as a Competitive Advantage; Performance Management Reimagined; The Agile Learning Organization; The HR Technology Workshop; Wellbeing at Work; People Analytics; Voices, Values and HR; and The Remote Work Bootcamp. New programs are added on a continual basis. Annual memberships are available to individuals, HR teams, and entire HR organizations.

The Academy is created in partnership with Nomadic Learning, an online education company that builds digital academies for business and professional audiences around the world. For details and to join, visit www.bersinacademy.com

