The Journal of the American Osteopathic Association Relaunches as Journal of Osteopathic Medicine

CHICAGO, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After 119 years of continuous print publication, the American Osteopathic Association will transition its research journal to an all-digital, open access journal. Rebranded as Journal of Osteopathic Medicine (JOM), the scientific publication will be helmed by editor-in-chief Ross Zafonte, DO, chairman of the department of physical medicine and rehabilitation at Harvard Medical School.

As the official peer-reviewed scientific publication of the osteopathic profession, JOM will publish original research, narrative and systematic review articles, clinical practice descriptions, and a limited number of case reports relevant to the practice and education of osteopathic medicine. JOM will be published in partnership with de Gruyter, an international, independent publisher headquartered in Berlin with more than 270 years of experience in academic scholarship. JOM content will be free and readily available to both the medical community and the public.

"When osteopathic medical research is accessible, we advance the profession through dissemination of high-quality peer reviewed literature," said Thomas Ely, DO, president of the American Osteopathic Association (AOA). "Material published in JOM will support, enhance, and advance patient care through the publication of osteopathic research."

Osteopathic medicine is a distinctive practice of medicine in the U.S. that emphasizes a whole person approach (body, mind and spirit), while offering all the components of traditional and modern medicine. Approximately 11 percent of all physicians in the U.S. are doctors of osteopathic medicine (DOs) and one in four medical students attend an osteopathic medical school.

"The mission of the new Journal of Osteopathic Medicine is to serve as an international forum for the dissemination of scientific literature that illustrates and confirms the distinctive practice of osteopathic medicine," said Kevin Klauer, DO, EJD, CEO of the American Osteopathic Association. "Overseen by a distinguished group of section editors and supported by a full editorial board, this journal will set a new standard in osteopathic research, fostering a greater awareness of the impact and value provided to patients by osteopathic physicians."

JOM will continue to offer CME. Starting in January 2021, AMA PRA Category 1 credits will also be available.

About the Journal of Osteopathic Medicine

The Journal of Osteopathic Medicine, founded in 1901 and known for 119 years as The Journal of the American Osteopathic Association, is the premier scholarly, peer-reviewed publication of the osteopathic medical profession. JOM conducts single-blind peer review of academic research manuscripts from a wide variety of medical specialties, covering the full spectrum of clinical settings in which osteopathic physicians practice. All submissions are vetted by a distinguished group of Section Editors led by Editor-in-Chief Ross Zafonte, DO, and supported by a full Editorial Board.

