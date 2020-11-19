The Journey Continues: Four Seasons Reveals 2022 Itineraries Aboard an All-New Four Seasons Private Jet, Including a New Family-Friendly Tour of Africa

"The Four Seasons Private Jet Experience was created for travellers who want to see the world, immerse themselves in new cultures and share in unique adventures, all while part of an end-to-end Four Seasons experience," says Christian Clerc , President, Global Operations for Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts. "Since our inaugural journey in 2015, the response has been overwhelming. Many of our trips consistently sell out, often with repeat guests, and as travellers look ahead to the future, we expect to see the same level of interest in our 2022 itineraries. Today's travellers are choosing brands they trust to place a priority on health and safety while still offering the highest quality product. With Four Seasons, they can explore the world with the peace of mind that travelling and staying with us provides."

Introducing African Wonders, An All-New, Family-Friendly Itinerary

African Wonders - December 28, 2021 to January 9, 2022 – Athens, Greece - The Pyramids, Egypt (day trip) – Serengeti, Tanzania – Mauritius - Rwanda - Victoria Falls , Zambia (day trip) - Johannesburg, South Africa

For the first time, Four Seasons has designed an enriching 13-day itinerary that's perfect for families and travellers of all ages. Along the way, guests will immerse themselves in Africa's rich cultures, deep traditions, fascinating history and modern-day ecology with hands-on experiences guided by subject experts.

Beginning with a day trip from Athens to the ancient Pyramids in Egypt with a private guide, guests learn about Egyptian deities, hieroglyphics and the legendary child ruler King Tut. Highlights in the Serengeti include a bird's-eye view of the vast grasslands aboard a hot air balloon and a torchlit dinner party in the bush to ring in the New Year. In Mauritius, where travellers enjoy luxurious villa accommodations, there are plentiful opportunities to explore the island's tropical splendour whether at sea or by horseback, as well as its colourful culture borne of centuries of diverse influences.

Back on the continent in the lush forests of Rwanda, conservation is at the forefront as guests go on a gorilla trek and meet with local scientists and veterinarians caring for the country's endangered primates. Then, a special day trip to Victoria Falls offers a once-in-a-lifetime encounter with one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World. It concludes with a final stop in the vibrant city of Johannesburg, a gateway from which travellers may opt to plan further exploration to extend this unforgettable journey through Africa.

Additional activities will be tailored to the interests and ages of each guest in concert with Four Seasons concierge teams in each destination.

Back in 2022 by Popular Demand

Two of guests' favourite around-the-world journeys aboard the Four Seasons Jet are back for 2022 and now available for booking.

Timeless Encounters – March 14 to April 6, 2022 - Kona, Hawaii - Bora Bora – Sydney, Australia – Bali, Indonesia – Chiang Mai or Chiang Rai , Thailand – Taj Mahal, India (day trip) – Dubai , UAE – Prague, Czech Republic – London, England

This itinerary offers unforgettable opportunities to take a private tour of the Sydney Opera House, jet off to the Taj Mahal for a day trip, take a thrilling 4x4 ride through the Arabian desert, dine like royalty in Prague's Lobkowicz Palace, and much more.

Ancient Explorer – April 8 to May 1, 2022 - Miami , USA – Mexico City – Easter Island – Bora Bora – Great Barrier Reef, Australia – Bangkok or Koh Samui, Thailand – Petra and Wadi Rum, Jordan – The Pyramids, Egypt (day trip) – Taormina, Italy – Madrid, Spain

Guests will experience legendary wonders of the world including the mysteries of Easter Island, the magnificent Great Barrier Reef, the intriguing Lost City of Petra and the ancient Pyramids of Giza.

Limited Space Available on 2021 Itineraries

With departures aboard the new Jet beginning in spring 2021, limited spaces are available to join the following around-the-world itineraries:

World of Adventures – May 28 to June 20, 2021 – Seattle , USA – Kyoto, Japan – Bali, Indonesia – Seychelles – Rwanda – Marrakech, Morocco – Bogota, Colombia – Galapagos Islands – Miami , USA

– – , – International Intrigue – November 27 to December 20, 2021 – Seattle , USA – Kyoto, Japan – Hoi An , Vietnam – Maldives – Serengeti, Tanzania – Marrakech, Morocco – Budapest, Hungary – St. Petersburg, Russia – Paris, France

Legendary Four Seasons Service in the Sky – and At Every Stop Along the Way

More than just a Four Seasons in the sky, the Four Seasons Private Jet Experience takes travellers to dream destinations, with insider-access to unique experiences and luxurious accommodations at Four Seasons hotels and resorts around the world. Every detail is anticipated as the Guest Relations team works closely with each guest from initial inquiry to booking and travel. On board the Four Seasons Private Jet, an experienced flight crew includes a dedicated Concierge, Executive Chef and Journey Physician.

All 2022 itineraries are aboard the new Four Seasons Private Jet, which will take its inaugural flights in 2021. Further enhancing the experience for travellers, the new Airbus A321neo-LR aircraft has been fully customised to Four Seasons exacting specifications, with input from previous Four Seasons Private Jet passengers. Offering the widest and tallest cabin in its class, the 48-seat interior has been configured for even greater comfort with as much space as possible for guests to spread out and makes themselves at home.

The new Four Seasons Private Jet also boasts one of the industry's most up-to-date, hospital-grade air filtration systems that renews the cabin air every two to three minutes and removes 99.9 percent of particles, viruses and bacteria. Personal hygiene kits are also provided throughout the journey.

As always, itineraries are flexible – even in mid-flight – should local circumstances change or guests would like a more personalised experience. The on-board concierge is in constant contact with colleagues on the ground at host Four Seasons hotels and resorts, ensuring that every detail is arranged prior to arrival in each destination.

Safety First

As conditions continue to evolve into 2021 and beyond, guests can take comfort in the peace of mind that comes with travelling with Four Seasons. In partnership with TCS World Travel and in adherence with Four Seasons on-the-ground enhanced health and safety program Lead With Care , in place at all hotels worldwide, Four Seasons works closely with leading global experts and local authorities to protect the health and safety of every Four Seasons guest and employee. This will include medical pre-screening of each passenger, Four Seasons employee and flight crew member prior to embarking on each itinerary, with a Journey Physician accompanying guests throughout the trip.

Booking Information

Travellers interested in booking the luxury adventure of a lifetime are invited to click here for a closer look at the exclusive journeys on offer in some of the world's most captivating destinations.

Book a Four Seasons Private Jet journey between now and December 31, 2020 and take advantage of flexible cancellation options. * Conditions apply – for details, inquire here - [email protected].

