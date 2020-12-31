The Journey Toward Integrated Care: What to Expect & Why It's Worth It -- Free Executive Web Briefing, Sponsored By The OPEN MINDS Integrated Care Online Community

GETTYSBURG, Pa., Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The OPEN MINDS Integrated Care Online community, powered by NextGen Healthcare , is offering a free webinar, "The Journey Toward Integrated Care: What to Expect & Why It's Worth It," on January 13th, 2021 at 1:00 pm EST.

The transition to an integrated care delivery model doesn't happen overnight. Merging physical and behavioral healthcare can present many financial and clinical challenges—especially during an unpredictable healthcare climate.

In this session, the NextGen® Advisors, a multidisciplinary team of healthcare experts, will dig into why it is challenging to move to integrated care and how to pursue the journey in a way that sets your organization up for success.

Join Betty Rabinowitz, MD FACP, Chief Medical Officer at NextGen Healthcare; Martin Lustick, MD, Senior Vice President for NextGen® Advisors; and Graham Brown, Senior Vice President for NextGen® Advisors as they showcase the building blocks and sophisticated strategies to plan and execute an integrated care business model that leads to success.

Attendees can expect to learn:

Why integrated care is so challenging

How to leverage the differences between physical and behavioral care to your advantage

What it takes to build a successful clinical and business model that fits organizational needs now and for the future

Register for free for this webinar and join the Integrated Care Online community at https://integratedcareonline.com/the-journey-toward-integrated-care-what-to-expect-and-why-its-worth-it/ .

About Integrated Care Online

The online community, Integrated Care Online by NextGen Healthcare, is the industry leader for integrated health clinical content, best practices, and strategic insights. The online community provides:

An online resource for information and case studies demonstrating successful interoperability among clinicians, hospitals, and labs.

Executive Insights on models and best practices to enhanced integrated care.

Integrated, fast, and intuitive mobile results.

By providing clear direction, Integrated Care Online powered by NextGen Healthcare is driving informed evidence-based practice(s) in the field of behavioral health. Learn more and join free at https://integratedcareonline.com/ .

About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

We empower the transformation of ambulatory care—partnering with medical, behavioral, and dental providers in their journey to value-based care to make healthcare better for everyone. We go beyond EHR and PM. Our integrated solutions help increase clinical productivity, enrich the patient experience, and ensure healthy financial outcomes. We believe in better. Learn more at nextgen.com , and follow us on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , YouTube and Instagram .

About OPEN MINDS

OPEN MINDS is an award-winning information source, executive education provider, and business solutions firm specializing in the domains of health and human services serving consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs. For thirty years, we've been pioneers for change – helping organizations implement the transformational business practices they need to succeed in an evolving market with new reimbursement, competition, policies and regulations.

OPEN MINDS is powered by a national team of experienced executives and subject matter experts with specific expertise and experience in nine key market areas – mental health, addictions, chronic conditions, autism and intellectual/developmental disabilities, long-term care, children's services, social services, juvenile justice, and corrections health care. Our mission is to improve the quality of care for consumers with complex support needs by improving the effectiveness of those serving them – provider organizations, payer and insurance organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical organizations, and technology firms. Learn more at www.openminds.com .

Contact: Meena Dayak, Executive Vice President, OPEN MINDS, at 717-334-1329 or [email protected]

