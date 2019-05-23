The Joy of Winning: "Painting with Rob" Parody Ad Nets JKR Advertising & Marketing a 2019 Telly Award

MAITLAND, Fla., May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JKR Advertising & Marketing has won a 2019 Telly Award in the Local TV & Local Cable category for its parody advertisement "Painting with Rob". The ad was exceptionally popular with JKR's clients, airing in numerous media markets throughout the country. This is the fourth consecutive year the agency has won a Telly Award.

The 30-second spot, which debuted last October, features actor Rob Iberg dressed as everyone's favorite television artist – including the signature hairstyle – painting the happiest automobile dealership in the land. The ad took home top honors in the "Craft – Use of Humor" category.

"While the chief objective of everything we do is helping our clients sell cars through our advertising, it's also tremendously rewarding to have our work recognized by some of the finest peers in our profession," said JKR Production Director Joe Minuni.

In addition to Minuni, JKR creative and production team members include Christina Arnold, Kevin Glennon, Jason Hussey, Rowe Jones, Jared Maurer, LaQuontric Mcghee, Jennifer Pavlak, Abie Silva, Jamie Smith and John Weis.

The Telly Awards were founded in 1979 to honor excellence and support creativity in local, regional and cable TV commercials. The Telly is one of the most sought-after awards by industry leaders nationwide, from large international firms to local production companies and advertising agencies. Entrants are judged by The Telly Awards Judging Council – an industry body of over 200 leading experts from advertising agencies, production companies and major television networks.

Founded in 2007, JKR Advertising & Marketing delivers all aspects of automotive retail advertising. JKR provides market analysis, creative, radio, TV, print, public relations, and digital. JKR's experience, knowledge, and dedicated focus result in the overwhelming majority of clients outperforming their peers, markets, and competitors. Clients include individual dealerships and multi-brand, multi-store groups.

www.jkradvertising.com

SOURCE JKR Advertising & Marketing

Related Links

http://www.jkradvertising.com

