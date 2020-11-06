The JUDY Safe selected as one of this year's Oprah's Favorite Things. Tweet this

JUDY is the first digitally-connected emergency kit that addresses the pain points of design, user experience and education. Their collection of "ready for anything" kits and resource tools help individuals and families figure out what it means to be prepared for emergencies.

JUDY provides four levels of ready-kits, stocked with an assortment of products across emergency categories. As chosen by Oprah, The Safe is filled with more than 24 life-saving preparedness items. Curated by experts, it can support a family of four for up to 72 hours, providing necessities for warmth, safety, tools, First Aid, food and water. As part JUDY's ongoing mission to give back, the company donates an emergency kit with every sale to ensure more households have the resources they need to feel safe.

Twelve lucky readers will have the chance to win every item, including The Safe, on Oprah's Favorite Things List in the 12-Day Give-O-way Sweepstakes (www.oprahmag.com/12days-2020), which runs from November 25 through December 6.

To see the full list of items please visit https://www.oprahmag.com/oprah-favorite-things-2020.

The December 2020 issue of O, The Oprah Magazine, featuring The Safe by JUDY on this year's list, hits newsstands nationwide on November 17.

About JUDY

On a mission to make safety simple, JUDY provides customizable emergency preparedness kits designed to help families through big and small emergencies. By arming users with tools and knowledge to prepare for the unexpected, JUDY strives to make households across the country feel safer. To learn more, visit judy.co.

