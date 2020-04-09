The Juggle is Real: Motherhood Maternity® Kicks Off Social Movement Virtually Connecting Moms to Be

"At Motherhood Maternity, our focus has always been on providing our expecting moms and new moms with apparel solutions and support from the first trimester through the fourth when she is seeking nursing and back to work post pregnancy options," said Marla Ryan, president, Motherhood Maternity. "Today, we find ourselves in an unusual place in time, however, our customers are still having babies and continue to look to us as a trusted resource, as they stay focused on self-care and well-being throughout their pregnancy. The concept for the campaign came from our own group of expecting employees, whom are at different stages in their pregnancy, and the questions they have from being a first-time mom to a mom of three. We also have many moms with young children trying to juggle it all as we have transitioned into sheltering at home, homeschooling, working from home and overall changing our normal routines."

The company's Facebook and Instagram platforms are offering videos, stories, pictures and in-depth conversations around all topics of motherhood from virtual doctor's appointments to grocery shopping, altering birth plans, giving birth during COVID-19, postpartum isolation and working from home with young children. "The community of women has been a collective sisterhood filled with comments around strength, love, honesty, humor and kindness through the sharing of personal stories and uplifting support."

In addition, the company created a social media challenge called, Bring on the Bump! "We know that women are missing special mom-to-be moments that are emotional milestones usually shared with close friends and family as their pregnancy progresses," said Ryan. Expecting moms can submit their bump shots on www.instagram.com/motherhoodmaternity/ and tag @motherhoodmaternity and #mhjuggle to have the chance to win a Motherhood Maternity $100 gift card and care package daily until April 25, 2020.

To learn more visit www.motherhood.com/Juggle-is-Real and follow us at #mhjuggle.

ABOUT MATERNITY IP HOLDINGS

Since 1982, Motherhood Maternity® and A Pea in the Pod® has specialized in being the world's largest designer and retailer of maternity and nursing apparel and accessories. Each brand sells merchandise on the web primarily through its brand-specific websites, motherhood.com and apeainthepod.com. The brands are also available in leased retail locations at Macy's, Boscov's and BuyBuyBaby and sold on Amazon.com. The two well-known maternity brands are owned by Marquee Brands, a leading global brand owner and marketer, owned by investor funds managed by Neuberger Berman.

SOURCE Motherhood Maternity