The JustCabinets.com Domain Name and Related Intellectual Property Are For Sale

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Streambank, a leading advisory firm specializing in the sale of intellectual property assets, is marketing for sale the JustCabinets.com premium domain name along with additional related intellectual property assets. Bids are due December 3, 2018 at 12:00 Noon Eastern Time. The sale of the assets and sale process are subject to approval of the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, where the bankruptcy case of RTA Furniture Distributors, Inc. d/b/a Just Cabinets Furniture & More is pending.

JustCabinets.com, first registered in 1998, has been historically used as an e-commerce platform for the Just Cabinets Furniture & More brand, offering a variety of home furnishings, kitchen cabinetry, mattresses and appliances. The portfolio of assets also includes a variety of other domain names, as well as related trademarks.

According to Hilco Streambank CEO, Gabe Fried, "The opportunity to acquire the JustCabinets.com domain name and its related domain names and trademark portfolio provides a buyer the ability to corner a section of the home renovation market with a powerful and descriptive domain."

Parties interested in the domain name or learning more about the sale process should CLICK HERE or contact Hilco Streambank directly using the contact information provided below.

