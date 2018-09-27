The Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Collection Headlines Goldin Auctions 2018 October Legends Auction

RUNNEMEDE, N.J., Sept. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A spectacular collection of memorabilia from basketball's most decorated player, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, will headline the Goldin Auctions 2018 October Legends Auction from October 1 to 27, at GoldinAuctions.com.

The unique collection, from the greatest college basketball player of all-time and the NBA's all-time leading scorer, includes numerous championship rings, game-worn jerseys, the ball he scored to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer, three UCLA championship nets, historic awards including the inaugural Naismith College Player of the Year Trophy, and even a pair of his signature goggles.

"For nearly two decades, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was the most dominant basketball player in the world, first at UCLA where they changed the rules of the game to try and defend him, and then in Milwaukee and Los Angeles, where he won six MVPs and six NBA championships," said Ken Goldin, founder of Goldin Auctions. "We have worked with Kareem several times in the past, so it is especially rewarding that he chose Goldin Auctions to bring this remarkable collection of his life's work to auction."

The bulk of Abdul-Jabbar's personal sports memorabilia collection will be offered in the auction, although he has decided to keep a few personal mementos and donate several others to charity. Additionally, much of his proceeds from the auction will be donated to his SkyHook Foundation, whose mission is to give kids a shot that can't be blocked.

"My sports memorabilia has a history. My history. My life. And, oddly, since my life is still happening and ever-evolving, I am less personally attached to those items than I am to my desire to create new history for myself—and futures for others. Much of the proceeds from my auction will go to support my charity, the Skyhook Foundation, whose mission is to give kids a shot that can't be blocked," explained Abdul-Jabbar in an essay he penned on why he is selling the memorabilia. "So, when it comes to choosing between storing a championship ring or trophy in a room or providing kids with an opportunity to change their lives, the choice is pretty simple."

Here are a few of the highlights of The Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Collection:

Championship Rings: 1969 UCLA National Championship Ring; 1970-71 Milwaukee Bucks NBA World Championship Ring; 1981-82 Los Angeles Lakers NBA World Championship Ring.

Jerseys: 1973 Bucks game-used white home jersey; 1986-87 Lakers game-used yellow signed home jersey and shorts; 1970 NBA All-Star game-used and signed jersey and shorts; 1985 NBA All-Star game-used and signed jersey and shorts.

Awards: 1969 Naismith College Player of the Year Award; 1967-68-69 NCAA Tournament MVP Trophy; 1969 UCLA MVP Trophy; 1970-71 Podoloff Trophy–NBA MVP Award; 1970-71 Most Valuable Player Scoring Championship Award; 1984-85 NBA Sports Magazine MVP Trophy.

Memorabilia: 1969 UCLA Letterman's Jacket; game-worn goggles; original LeRoy Nieman oil on canvas painting of his famous skyhook; 1967-68-69 UCLA NCAA tournament championship nets in a framed display; and a framed display featuring the NBA basketball he used to pass Wilt Chamberlain as the NBA's all-time leading scorer on April 5, 1984.

