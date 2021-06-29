The Kartrite Resort & Indoor Waterpark Announces July 1 Reopening Date

MONTICELLO, N.Y., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Slide into summer at New York's Biggest Indoor Waterpark, The Kartrite Resort & Indoor Waterpark will officially reopen its doors on Thursday, July 1, 2021. Nestled in the Sullivan County Catskills, the family-friendly destination resort is now accepting reservations for July 1 and beyond.

Ready, set, out-of-office mode go! A road trip getaway for all ages, families will enjoy 324 all-suite accommodations, eight distinct restaurants and bars, indoor entertainment center, daily activities – and, of course, an 80,000 sq. ft. indoor waterpark. Heated to a summery 84 degrees year-round, the waterpark delights under a transparent roof complete with private cabanas, and 11 slides and water adventures boasting daring drops and gnarly waves, not-so-lazy river and indoor-outdoor attractions.

"It's time to return to the magic of family fun. To laugh. To reconnect. To once again make a splash. We can't wait to welcome our guests and team members back to The Kartrite who we've missed so much," said HEI Hotels & Resorts Chief Operating Officer Rachel Moniz. "As always, our commitment to cleanliness and safety remains our primary focus. The Kartrite Klean program has been in place since we opened our doors, and we've increased these measures to provide a healthy, enjoyable resort experience for all."

The enhanced Kartrite Klean program includes:

Resort capacity will be reduced until it is safe and practical to welcome additional guests.

All non-vaccinated associates and guests are required to wear protective facial coverings in public areas.

Associates will provide service at restaurants/eateries which previously operated as self-service.

Signs and guidance will be located throughout the resort for social distancing.

Located 90 minutes outside of New York City on 1,600 breathtaking acres in Monticello, N.Y., guests can reconnect with the great outdoors as The Kartrite offers panoramic views, fresh mountain air and plenty of space to play in our new 24,500 sq. ft., The Backyard. The resort's five hiking trails have also been reopened for the season, totaling nearly six miles for exercise or adventure.

Resort rates will start at $400 with a $42 resort fee per night per suite. Families can save up to 30% off for stays July 1 – July 31, 2021. For day visitors, waterpark day passes are available for $99.

To book a stay at The Kartrite Resort & Indoor Waterpark, visit www.thekartrite.com.

About The Kartrite Resort & Indoor Waterpark

Blending the style of Manhattan with the rustic charm of the Catskills, this luxe family resort features 324 modern all-suite guest rooms, 80,000 sq. ft. indoor waterpark, eight distinct restaurants and bars, rejuvenating spa and fitness center, indoor entertainment center, and more than 11,000 sq. ft. of function space for meetings and special occasions. Heated to a toasty 84 degrees year-round, New York's Biggest Waterpark delights underneath a Texlon transparent roof complete with private elevated cabanas for tanning, lush vegetation and meticulous landscaping — and 11 slides and water adventures boasting daring drops and gnarly waves, not-so-lazy river and indoor-outdoor pools. The adventure continues with ropes course, rock climbing, arcade games, mini bowling, laser tag and VR experiences. www.thekartrite.com.

About HEI Hotels & Resorts

HEI Hotels & Resorts, headquartered in Norwalk, Conn., is a leading hospitality investment and management company that owns and/or operates 82 premium select-service, full-service, upper upscale and luxury independent or branded hotels and resorts throughout the United States with annual combined revenues in excess of 2.2 Billion. HEI's branding partners include Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, IHG and Accor. Taking a holistic approach to creating value for its investors and employees, HEI sets the highest standards across all aspects of hotel management and operation and focuses on central principles of excellence and continuous improvement. HEI prides itself on some of the highest employee satisfaction scores in the hospitality industry, fuels local economic prosperity by investing in communities and is committed to environmental stewardship and sustainability. To learn more about HEI, please visit www.heihotels.com.

