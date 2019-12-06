The Keenfolks Brings Digital Gap Management to Brands Worldwide

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Keenfolks today announced the introduction of Digital Gap Management®, a new digital agency service category. By combining a proprietary active micro-moments approach and agile testing methodology, Digital Gap Management empowers global brands to deliver nimble solutions to today's digital/mobile consumers that have the power to meet consumer needs before they are even fully realized.

Founded in 2011, The Keenfolks was born and cultivated in Barcelona's global digital innovation hub and has offices in Europe, North America, and Latin America. The Keenfolks harnesses consumers' intent-driven digital active micro-moments, each of which offers an opportunity for brands to influence decisions. In today's ultra-competitive digital landscape, The Keenfolks gives companies a deep understanding of their customers' behavior and intentions so they can deliver informed support and hyper-targeted and relevant content often before consumers are aware they want or need it.

Xavi Cortadellas CEO CX & Partner at The Keenfolks explained: "Human connection is key to business success. Delivering a flawless digital customer experience is crucial to gaining a competitive advantage. By harnessing active micro-moments, we establish a strong and lasting emotional link between the brand and the consumer."

The Keenfolks recognizes that in a world where consumers are by definition digital and technology evolves at a breakneck pace, Digital Gap Management is vital to business results. So The Keenfolks developed a proprietary "Seven Steps of a Keen Transformation" methodology that begins with a deep understanding of clients' business objectives and results in a 360˚ digital campaign that enables companies to accept, embrace and thrive through change.

The Keenfolks CEO Digital & Partner Miguel Machado said: "Without a digital adaptation to the new rules and expectations of consumer interaction, a brand is immediate irrelevant. Through building the right digital ecosystems, we ensure personalization, automation, control and efficiency for our clients, and secure constant delight for their customers."

The validity of The Keenfolks' approach is illustrated by their long-term relationships with clients such as Merck Animal Health. Recently, The Keenfolks introduced We Are Family, a global initiative to establish deep and broad connections with pet owners. Simultaneously launched in France, Spain, Italy, Brazil, Colombia, and South Africa, by understanding pet owners' active micro-moments, The Keenfolks connects Merck Animal Health with pet owners in the digital world using content that is more relevant to each pet owner as time goes by.

Based on the initial results of this initiative, The Keenfolks has been recognized as one of Merck's leading agencies. These results include more than 658,000 website sessions, 74,000 new leads, a 12.9% average conversion rate, and a 28% average open rate.

The challenges of launching We Are Family were myriad because each market has unique regulatory environments, digital acumen and level of resources. The Keenfolks was able to use the Digital Gap Management methodology and tools to understand the intricacies of each market and, by extension, needs of the market better in order to connect in new ways with pet owners.

About their collaboration with The Keenfolks, Marco Viotti, Associate Director Global Companion Animal, said: "In the long-term, The Keenfolks is there to guide us throughout new ways of connecting with consumers in the digital world."

For more information, visit www.TheKeenfolks.com.

About The Keenfolks

The Keenfolks is a digital transformation agency that utilizes Digital Gap Management to enable companies to meet the single biggest challenge in the current digital landscape: evolving at the same speed as consumers do. The Keenfolks provides services to brands to accelerate their transformation so they can meet consumer needs and demands before they are even fully realized by harnessing intent-driven micro-moments, each of which offers an opportunity for brands to influence consumers' decisions. The Keenfolks was born and cultivated in Europe's hub of tech innovation, Barcelona. Learn more at thekeenfolks.com.

