The Keith Christopher Entertainment Group Announces New Company Division, Visit with Santa Claus

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The staff at the Keith Christopher Entertainment Group have been entertaining at weddings, school dances, private and corporate events since 1990. Due to Covid's effect on the wedding and private event industry we have been forced to look outside the box and pivot.

The company is extremely excited to announce a new business extension to our company called a Visit with Santa Claus.

Visit With Santa Claus

They believe there will not be shopping mall Santa or Breakfasts with Santa this holiday season due to Covid. Due to this reason they have created an opportunity for kids to have their own personal visit with Santa via Zoom.

During a Visit with Santa Claus via Zoom, a child or children can actually view Santa via our Zoom studio at the North Pole and tell Santa what they want for Christmas, sing Christmas favorites with Santa, and even enjoy a reading of Twas the Night Before Christmas. Zoom also allows the parents to record the zoom call for their own memories.

The easy to use website allows parents to go online and purchase their time slot with Santa Claus. www.visitwithsantaclaus.com

The website also allows for the purchase of a gift card for Santa sessions which can be given to loved ones or to families in need as well. You can also purchase a custom message from Santa encouraging good behavior, doing house chores and homework, or just a general fun message. They also are offering a group visit with Santa Claus which is perfect for girl scout and cub scout troupes, schools, children's church groups, etc. where Santa will join their group Zoom call.



In additional to this amazing experience, a portion of the proceeds will also go to the annual Toy Drive to help kids in need this Christmas.

Keith "K.C." KoKoruz

Owner

1173 Tower Road

Schaumburg, Illinois 60174

847-278-1050

[email protected]



